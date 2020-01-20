High school sports roundup: G-E-T girls basketball team wins fourth game in a row

ALTOONA, Wis. — Senior Cassy Schmitz scored 14 points to help the G-E-T High School girls basketball team beat nonconference opponent Altoona 46-41 for the Red Hawks’ fourth win in a row.

G-E-T, which outscored Railroaders 27-19 in the second half and improved to 7-7, got 10 points apiece from sophomore Lindsey Lettner and junior Rachel Amoth.

Altoona (2-9) was led by Brianna Lima’s 11 points.

Westby 42, Royall 36

WESTBY — Behind 17 points from junior Grace Hebel, the Norsemen (10-3) won their third game in a row.

Westby, which has now won six of its last seven games, also got solid contributions from junior Alli Weninger (eight points, including two 3s) and senior McKenna Manske (seven points).

Royall (8-3), which led 20-19 at half, was led by junior Emma Gruen’s 11 points.

Osseo-Fairchild 78, Black River Falls 52

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Despite double-digit points from junior Katie Dobson (14) and senior Zyanna Deloney (13), the Tigers lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 2-12.