High school sports roundup: G-E-T girls basketball wins fourth game in a row

ALTOONA — Senior Cassy Schmitz scored 14 points to help the G-E-T High School girls basketball team beat nonconference opponent Altoona 46-41 for the Red Hawks’ fourth win in a row.
G-E-T, which outscored Railroaders 27-19 in the second half and improved to 7-7, got 10 points apiece from sophomore Lindsey Lettner and junior Rachel Amoth.
Altoona (2-9) was led by Brianna Lima’s 11 points.
Westby 42, Royall 36
WESTBY — Behind 17 points from junior Grace Hebel, the Norsemen (10-3) won their third game in a row.
Westby, which has now won six of its last seven games, also got solid contributions from junior Alli Weninger (eight points, including two 3s) and senior McKenna Manske (seven points).
Royall (8-3), which led 20-19 at half, was led by junior Emma Gruen’s 11 points.
Osseo-Fairchild 78, Black River Falls 52
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Despite double-digit points from junior Katie Dobson (14) and senior Zyanna Deloney (13), the Tigers lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 2-12.
Dobson was 5-of-6 from the floor, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, but Black River Falls shot just 31 percent as a team.
The Thunder, who led 36-24 at half and improved to 8-4, had four players in double figures, led by sophomore Brooke McCune’s 20 points.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 72, Gilmanton 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Westby 74, Cashton 72
CASHTON — Led by a game-high 26 points from sophomore Dillon Ellefson and 21 from senior Davontae Spears, the Norsemen improved to 5-6. Westby hit 10 3-pointers, including six from Ellefson.
Senior Joe Armbruster added 16 points for the Norsemen, who were 18-of-27 from the free-throw line. Armbruster was 9-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Senior Kristt Hilden had 23 points for the Eagles (6-4), who also got double-digit points from sophomore Bowdy Dempsey (17), senior Isaac Hemmersbach (14) and senior Trevin Friet (12).
Cashton, which led 37-36 at half, hit nine 3s and was 11-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Lewiston-Altura 81, Onalaska Luther 53
LEWISTON, Minn. — Junior Isaiah Loersch (11 points) and senior Brandon Stadtler (10 points) were in double figures for the Knights (3-8), who trailed 49-29 at the half and got eight points from both senior Joey McNamara and junior Lyndon Byus.
Gunner Reed, who scored his 1,000th career point, had a game-high 31 points for the Cardinals (13-3), who also got double-digit points from Thomas Menk (12) and Jerry Hines (11).
Scenic Bluffs
Royall 53, Brookwood 50
ELROY — Despite double-digit points from senior Alek Martin (12), junior Kaden Brandau (10) and senior Henry Marriott (10) and a 29-26 lead at the half, the Falcons fell to 3-7 (1-4).
The Panthers (6-4, 3-2), who also had three players in double figures, were led by senior Keith Schnurr’s 12 points.
Bangor 86, New Lisbon 46
