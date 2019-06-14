WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School graduate Lexi Wagner did what she does best on Friday in the WBCA Division 3 All-Star Game at the JustAGame Fieldhouse — shoot the basketball and score.
She scored a game-high 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and a 7-for-8 afternoon from the free-throw line, to help the North All-Stars to an 84-70 win.
Wagner, who will play her college basketball at Division I Youngstown State, also had a team-high four assists and three rebounds.
Playing for the South, Prairie du Chien’s Gabby Ritchie — a Division II Minnesota-Mankato recruit — had four points, five rebounds and three blocks. The three swats were a game-high.
Division 2
South 88, North 69
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A stifling defensive effort in the fourth quarter powered the South to a win.
Tomah’s Madison Lindauer scored three points, had four rebounds, a steal and an assist for the North. Lindauer, a Viterbo recruit, made one of the North’s 11 3s.
Division 4
North 72, South 66
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Melrose-Mindoro product Erika Simmons scored a game-high 12 points for the North, which mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to earn the win.
Simmons stuffed the stat sheet, as she did often for the two-time Division 4 runner-up Mustangs. She had seven rebounds, a pair of steals, and an assist for the North, which had four players reach double figures in points.
Simmons played a team-high 27 minutes, while fellow Melrose-Mindoro grad Katie Christopherson was second with 25. Christopherson scored nine points, seven of which came at the foul line, had two steals and two assists.
Onalaska Luther’s Kaitlyn Kennedy had four points and four rebounds for the South. She went 2-for-8 from the field.
Division 5
South 74, North 62
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Danyelle Waldera of Blair-Taylor had a tough day shooting, but she was part of a winning effort for the South team.
She tallied five points on 2-for-12 shooting, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range. She added two rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes.
The South led by two at halftime, and sealed things with a decisive fourth quarter. Jordyn Hutzler of Rio led the way with 16 points.
MSHSL STATE BASEBALL
Class AA consolation bracket
Foley 11, La Crescent 5
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Lancers (21-7) took their first lead of the state tournament after a three-run second inning put them ahead 3-1. But Foley fired back with five in their half and its offense continued adding runs.
Sam Wieser and Jess Fechner each had two hits for La Crescent, and Luke Schwartzhoff added a double and three RBI.
Cade McCool was hit hard in his last start of the year, allowing four runs in an inning-plus.
American Legion baseball
Viroqua 1, Lennox 0
Pierre 4, Viroqua 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Hunter Vikemyr tossed a two-hitter and drove in the game’s only run to lift Viroqua to a win.
Vikemyr struck out 14 and walked one over seven innings, allowing just two singles. Viroqua had 10 hits, but wasn’t able to bring any of them around to score until the seventh. Vikemyr, Mason Skrede, Andrew Wedwick and Evan Hubatch each had two hits.
Viroqua fell behind 4-0 against Pierre, and then rallied for three runs in the ninth, but came up just a bit short of a comeback win.
Clayton Slack had three hits, Vikemyr tripled, and Tate Knutson had two hits for Viroqua (8-3).