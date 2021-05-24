High school sports roundup: G-E-T softball sweeps doubleheader with West Salem

GALESVILLE — Genna O’Neill led the G-E-T High School softball team on the mound and at the plate as it swept Monday's Coulee Conference doubleheader with West Salem, taking the first game 7-0 and the second 6-1.

O'Neill picked up the win in both games while striking out a total of 15 batters. She also combined for five hits, three doubles and four RBI as the Red Hawks improved to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

The Panthers (3-9, 2-6) got two hits from Erica Spinler in Game 1, while Kendall Gerke and Payton Sawyer each had two hits in Game 2.

Westby 3, Black River Falls 1

Westby 5, Black River Falls 2

WESTBY — Strong pitching from Jayda Berg helped the Norsemen (12-0, 8-0) sweep the doubleheader.

Berg allowed one run on two hits and struck out 13 in seven innings in Game 1 before allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits in seven innings in Game 2.

Kennedy Brueggen, Autumn Ward and Izzy Nedland drove in a run apiece in Game 1, while Kenzie Stellner had two RBI in Game 2.

The Tigers fell to 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.