High school sports roundup: G-E-T softball sweeps doubleheader with West Salem

GALESVILLE — Genna O’Neill led the G-E-T High School softball team on the mound and at the plate as it swept Monday's Coulee Conference doubleheader with West Salem, taking the first game 7-0 and the second 6-1.
O'Neill picked up the win in both games while striking out a total of 15 batters. She also combined for five hits, three doubles and four RBI as the Red Hawks improved to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference.
The Panthers (3-9, 2-6) got two hits from Erica Spinler in Game 1, while Kendall Gerke and Payton Sawyer each had two hits in Game 2.
Westby 3, Black River Falls 1
Westby 5, Black River Falls 2
WESTBY — Strong pitching from Jayda Berg helped the Norsemen (12-0, 8-0) sweep the doubleheader.
Berg allowed one run on two hits and struck out 13 in seven innings in Game 1 before allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits in seven innings in Game 2.
Kennedy Brueggen, Autumn Ward and Izzy Nedland drove in a run apiece in Game 1, while Kenzie Stellner had two RBI in Game 2.
The Tigers fell to 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
Arcadia 13, Viroqua 3 (5)
Arcadia 14, Viroqua 6
ARCADIA — Casidi Pehler was 2 for 2 with four RBI for the Raiders (6-7, 5-4) in Game 1, while Chloe Halverson was 3 for 3 and drove in two runs.
Courtney Bjorge drove in three runs in Game 2, while Catherine Pehler and Maggie Kujak had two RBI apiece.
Zoey Clark combined for four hits for the Blackhawks (4-10, 1-7).
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 18, New Lisbon 0 (5)
NEW LISBON — Maddie England hit a home run and had five RBI, while McKenna Riley drove in three runs and Emma Fortier, Jaydn Larson and Taylor Jacobson each drove in two.
Aliyah Langrehr, who drove in a run, picked up the win. Langrehr allowed only two hits and struck out nine in five innings.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 16, Weston 0 (5)
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Pirates (10-2, 9-1) scored seven in the top of the first and added four in the second to take control, while Jordan Young and Elissa Moser combined to throw a one-hitter.
April Haakenson was 2 for 4 with three RBI, while Val Osthoff drove in a pair of runs.
BOYS TENNIS
Coulee
West Salem 4, Black River Falls 3
WEST SALEM — A forfeit at No. 3 doubles gave the Panthers the victory, while the team also won two singles matches and a doubles match.
Jack Hehli won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, while Ben Holter won in straight sets at No. 4 singles. Ethan Heger/Krish Patel won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles.
Chase Serverson and Jacob Howe won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, while Kobe Nichols/Kyle Gilbertson won at No. 1 doubles.
Nonconference
Viroqua 5, Holmen 2
VIROQUA — Sweeping the doubles matches helped the Blackhawks earn the win.
Eric Jerdee/Ben Gillen won at No. 1 doubles, Blaine Conaway/Garry Mishler won at No. 2, and Ethan Tubbin/Harry Devine won at No. 3.
Ben Kane and Odin Snowdeal won at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively, for Viroqua.
The Vikings’ Vincent Young and Jacob Hinman won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively.
TRACK AND FIELD
Arcadia Invitational
ARCADIA — The G-E-T girls won the team championship with 151 points, while its boys finished 10 points behind West Salem, which won with 124 points.
The Red Hawks got wins in the girls portion from Adrianna Rotering (1,600-meter run, 5 minutes, 37.81 seconds), Quinn Wenthe (300 hurdles, 47.95) and Mikayla Wright (shot put, 34 feet, 10 inches).
G-E-T’s 1,600 relay team of Wenthe, Rachel Amoth, Kaylee Hauge and Caden Miralles won the event in 4:11.24.
Wenthe also finished second in the 100 hurdles (18.95), Hauge was second in the 400 (1:03.43), Miralles was second in the 200 (27.70), Amoth was second in the triple jump (33-3), and Wright was second in the discus (99-1).
Black River Falls got wins from Asia Rave (discus, 103-7) and Gabbi Pardoe (pole vault, 8-6), while Rave also finished second in the shot put (32-2).
West Salem’s was led by second-place finishes from Macey Tauscher (pole vault, 8-6) and Maddie Wopat (300 hurdles, 51.13).
The Panthers (85 points) finished fourth, while the Tigers (55) were seventh and Arcadia (46) was eighth.
In the boys portion, West Salem was led by victories from Nathan Gribble in the shot put (53-6) and discus (154-1), while Adam Gorski won the 100 in 11.82.
The Panthers’ also got second-place finishes from Carson Mooney (800, 2:05.28) and Brennan Garbers (1,600, 4:47.13).
G-E-T’s Will Thompson won the 110 hurdles (17.25), long jump (19-8¾) and triple jump (42-2), while Luke Vance won the 200 (23.22). The Red Hawks’ 1,600 relay team of Thompson, Vance, Carter Repaal and Cody Schmitz won the event in 3:35.81, while Vance finished second in the long jump (19-5½).
Arcadia got wins from Josey Monroy (1,600, 4:45.51) and Brett Rebhahn (400, 54.88), while Monroy was second in the 3,200 (11:00.00), Austin Zastrow was second in the high jump (5-8) and Charlie Siewert was second in the shot put (45-10½).
Black River Falls’ 800 relay team of Michael Tennent, Wyatt Tennet, Bryce Moen and Trey Cowley won the event in 1:38.98, while Mathew Becker was second in the 110 (17.53) and 300 hurdles (43.60).
Arcadia (107 points) finished third as a team, while Black River Falls (79) was fourth.