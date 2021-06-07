High school sports roundup: G-E-T softball team keeps pressure on first-place Westby

GALESVILLE, Wis. — An RBI single to left-center field by Melissa Flynn in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the G-E-T High School softball team a 5-4 Coulee Conference win over Onalaska Luther on Monday.
Flynn was 4 for 4, while Camery Holzer and Lindsey Lettner each had two hits for the Red Hawks (13-4, 10-2), who scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game. G-E-T is a half-game behind first-place Westby, which plays Luther on Thursday to determine whether it wins an outright title or shares it with the Red Hawks.
Genna O’Neill, who scored the winning run, also earned the win in the circle while striking out eight and allowing seven hits.
The Knights (8-8, 3-7) took advantage of four Red Hawks errors but had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Viroqua 4, West Salem 1
VIROQUA — Lucia Nannini was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Blackhawks (7-13, 2-10), who also got two hits from Zoey Clark.
Saige Zitzner struck out five and earned the win for Viroqua.
Maddie Quick doubled for one of the Panthers’ (3-15, 2-10) four hits.
Black River Falls 13, Arcadia 3
ARCADIA — The Tigers, who have three of their past four games, improved to 9-7 overall and 7-4 in the conference.
The Raiders fell to 6-9 overall and 6-6 in the conference.
MVC
Holmen 10, Logan 1
HOLMEN -- The Vikings pulled away with a seven-run sixth inning.
Marci Jacobson went 4 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored for Holmen (15-5, 9-3), which has won three games in a row.
Bridget Torud was 2 for 3 with a double and Sydney Jahr 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the Vikings.
Jayda Staige was 2 for 4 with an RBI and pitched all seven innings. He struck out six, walked four and allowed five hits.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 14, Pepin/Alma 1
PEPIN — The Wildcats continued their dominant season and improved to 23-0 overall and 18-0 in the conference.
C-FC 8, Melrose-Mindoro 0
MELROSE — Teagan Frey and Marah Banse had the only hits for the Mustangs, who fell to 6-12 both overall and in the conference.
The Pirates (18-4, 16-2) scored in every inning but the sixth and were led by Cadence Wenger’s three RBI.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 13, North Crawford 1 (5)
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Jordan Young threw a no-hitter and struck out nine to help the Pirates (14-3, 13-2) clinch a share of the conference title.
Young was also 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBI, while Val Osthoff was 3 for 4 with one RBI.
Zoey Boardman and April Haakenson each had two hits and two RBI, while Jenna Gianoli drove in a run.
BOYS TENNIS
WIAA subsectionals
Division 1
Tomah subsectional
TOMAH — Onalaska had a strong showing and will compete in three doubles and two singles matches at sectionals.
Tony Nguyen/Chase Podurgiel beat Holmen’s Drew Shay/Chue Toe Vue in straight sets to advance at No. 1 doubles, while Alvin Hsieh/Austin Noble beat Sparta’s Brodie Ehlinger/Jordan Johnson and Tomah’s Boulton Logan/Gavin Richer at No. 2 doubles and Matt Hinitt/Calyn Ngeth beat Holmen’s Jeremiah Jefferson/Kenton Newman and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Ryan Pidgeon/Michael Tra at No. 3 doubles.
The Hilltoppers’ Max Klein will meet the Timberwolves’ Jonah Nick at No. 3 singles in sectionals, while Onalaska’s Micah Bornitz will face Stevens Point’s Anthony Eiden at No. 4 singles.
Tomah’s Joe Venner and Holmen’s Vincent Young will meet at No. 1 singles after winning their opening matches on Monday.
Central’s pairing of Nic Williams/Cameron Elwer beat Tomah’s Daniel Swanson/Ethan Libbey at No. 1 doubles to advance to sectionals.
Division 2
West Salem subsectional
WEST SALEM — Aquinas led all teams with 18 points and had sectional qualifiers in all but one spot.
Sophomore Joseph O’Flaherty, junior Lars Gundersen and freshman Shane Willenbring qualified at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 singles, respectively, while pairings of senior Garrett Butler/senior Seth Capelli, senior Nathan Koch/junior Ethan Schamberger and junior Paulie Reuteman/freshman Sam Dickinson qualified at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Logan followed with 14 points and was led by sophomore Alex Konczakowsi and freshman Brayden Depaolo.
Konczakowsi qualified for sectionals at No. 3 singles, where he will meet Black River Falls senior Kyle Gilbertson, while Depaolo qualified at No. 4 singles and will face Willenbring.
West Salem junior Jack Hehli and Black River Falls junior Michael Roou will meet at No. 1 singles in sectionals.
The Panthers’ pairing of senior Brezzy Hofmeister/senior Brady Siegersma will face Butler/Capelli at No. 1 doubles, and senior Ethan Heger/junior Krish Patel will face Koch/Schamberger at No. 2 doubles.
Viroqua subsectional
VIROQUA — Viroqua/Westby led all teams with 22 points and had a multitude of sectional qualifiers.
Junior Dustin Kenyon, sophomore Dalton Buros and junior Ben Kane qualified at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, while pairings of senior Ben Gillen/senior Eric Jerdee, senior Garry Mishler/senior Blaine Conaway and senior Ethan Tubbin/sophomore Harry Devine qualified at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ridge and Valley Conference meet
VIOLA, Wis. — The De Soto girls, led by juniors Trinity Vento and Lilly Milliren, finished fourth out of six teams with 65 points.
Vento won the 100-meter dash in 13.32 seconds and the 200 in 28.08, while Milliren won the 100 hurdles (17.39) and 300 hurdles (51.01).
Senior Natalie Randa cleared 5 feet in the high jump to finish second.
The De Soto boys, who finished fifth out of sixth teams with 26 points, were led by senior Cezar Garcia.
Garcia won the shot put (41-4¼) and was second in the high jump (6-0).
Sophomore Zach Yaktin was fourth in the 800 (2:22.76) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:25.11).
Dairyland Conference meet
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. -- The Melrose-Mindoro boys and C-FC girls emerged with championships.
The Mustangs, who scored 134 points to beat second-place C-FC (123) and third-place Alma/Pepin (108), scored big points in field events.
Senior Blake Christianson won the high jump (5-10) and pole vault (11-0). Junior Raef Radcliffe won the triple jump (40-3) and junior Brody Jones the discus (111-6). Jones was also third in the shot put (35-6¼), and Jay Arzt third in the pole vault (10-0) and fourth in the long jump (18-1½.
Junior Ashton Olson was also third in the long jump (18-4).
Olson, Arzt and Jones also teamed up with James Gunther to win the 800 relay (1:41.21).
Blair-Taylor’s Matt Brandenburg won the long jump (19-1¼).
Blair-Taylor sophomore Faith Olson was the only local girls event champion with a win in the high jump (4-8).
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
St. Charles 5, La Crescent 4
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — La Crescent led 4-2 after three innings but allowed three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Braden Abnet was 3 for 3 with a double and drove in two runs for La Crescent.