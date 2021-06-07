High school sports roundup: G-E-T softball team keeps pressure on first-place Westby

GALESVILLE, Wis. — An RBI single to left-center field by Melissa Flynn in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the G-E-T High School softball team a 5-4 Coulee Conference win over Onalaska Luther on Monday.

Flynn was 4 for 4, while Camery Holzer and Lindsey Lettner each had two hits for the Red Hawks (13-4, 10-2), who scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game. G-E-T is a half-game behind first-place Westby, which plays Luther on Thursday to determine whether it wins an outright title or shares it with the Red Hawks.

Genna O’Neill, who scored the winning run, also earned the win in the circle while striking out eight and allowing seven hits.

The Knights (8-8, 3-7) took advantage of four Red Hawks errors but had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Viroqua 4, West Salem 1

VIROQUA — Lucia Nannini was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Blackhawks (7-13, 2-10), who also got two hits from Zoey Clark.

Saige Zitzner struck out five and earned the win for Viroqua.

Maddie Quick doubled for one of the Panthers’ (3-15, 2-10) four hits.

Black River Falls 13, Arcadia 3