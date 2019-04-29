GALESVILLE — The G-E-T High School boys track team had a record-setting night at the Trempealeau County Invitational.
The G-E-T boys not only won the invite with 207 points, but they also broke the county record in the 3200 meter relay and Davis Wenthe set the school record in the 400 (50.38 seconds). The 3,200 relay team composed of senior Josh Jumbeck, Jacob Jumbeck, Blake Johnson and Doug Feyen finished in a time of 8:34.18.
Wenthe’s winning night also extended into the 110 hurdles (15.50), high jump (6 feet) and long jump (19-8½).
The G-E-T girls also won the home invite with a team score of 197½ as Arcadia (164½) came in second and Blair-Taylor (88) third.
G-E-T senior Dana Feyen won the 800 (2:22.57), 1,600 (5:45.87) and 3,200 (11:51.69), while freshman Caden Miralles finished on top in the 100 (13.45) and 200 (27.99). Miralles was also a part of the winning 1,600 relay team (4:23.71) along with Rachel Amoth, Quinn Wenthe and Jordan Hein.
Arcadia senior Charlie Halvorsen won the 100 hurdles (50.14) and high jump (5-0) as junior Carly Nelson won the shot put (33-11) and discus (112-08).
BASEBALL
MVC
Holmen 4, Onalaska 1
HOLMEN — The Vikings kept their spot atop the MVC standings with a home win.
Brandon Flury’s two-run single in the third inning started the scoring, and then Logan Stauffer and Flury went back-to-back with RBI doubles in the sixth to extend the lead.
Caleb Matl struck out five in 5⅔ innings, and Dylan Westcott shut the door to earn a save.
Onalaska scored on Michael Savarin’s single in the fifth, which plated Evan Gamoke after he doubled with two out in the inning.
Coulee
West Salem 8,
Onalaska Luther 0
ONALASKA — The Panthers’ pitching staff combined for a two-hitter, and a five-run seventh inning from the offense widened the lead.
Ethan Gregerson started and pitched four innings, allowing two hits to Luther’s Ethan Diehm, then Trenton Foreman pitched two perfect innings of relief, and Gavin Holst finished it with a 1-2-3 seventh. Keegan Kuehl had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Justin Barney was 3-for-4 with two RBI for West Salem.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 13,
Rushford-Peterson 0 (6)
CALEDONIA — Payton Schott sent out a grand slam in the sixth inning to end the game against Rushford-Peterson.
Schott finished 5-for-5 with six RBI and three stolen bases while tossing five innings with 11 strikeouts and one hit for the win. Austin Klug (2-for-4) had two doubles in the win, while Eric Augedahl tripled.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 7,
River Valley 0
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Prairie du Chien recorded six runs in the bottom of the sixth to turn a one-run lead into seven.
The Blackhawks tallied seven hits in the win, which included two from Ryan McGrath and two from Clinton DuCharme, who had a double.
McGrath tossed seven shutout innings with six strikeouts to earn the win for Prairie du Chien.
SOFTBALL
Coulee
Arcadia 8, Viroqua 3
ARCADIA — Ally Pronschinske blasted a three-run homer in the third inning to help keep Arcadia (5-2, 5-2) in front of Viroqua (1-10, 0-7).
Lindsey Sendelbach collected three hits and doubled twice for the Raiders.
The Blackhawks were led by a two-hit performance from Alecia Stuber that included a double.
Abby Suchla tossed seven innings with eight strikeouts while allowing seven hits to earn the win.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 18, Weston 8
STODDARD — The Pirates had six players with multiple hits.
April Haakenson went 4-for-4 as Riley Anderson (3-for-4), Jenna Krzewinski (3-for-4), Mya Helgeson (2-for-3), Zoey Boardman (2-for-4) and Val Ostoff (2-for-3) each had multiple hits. Krzewinski doubled twice, while Anderson doubled and tripled.
Jordan Young tossed four innings with five strikeouts and three hits to earn the win.
Nonconference
Westby 5, Lancaster 4
WESTBY — After Ruby DeGarmo led off the seventh inning with a single, she broke a 4-all tie two batters later when she scored on Isabella Nedland’s triple.
That was Nedland’s lone hit of the night, but it lifted Westby (3-7) to a win after it scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game.
McKenna Manske hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Claire Griffin got the win after pitching the final three innings in relief.
West Salem 6, Central 5
WEST SALEM — A two-run single for Jillian Wakefield in the sixth inning gave the Panthers (13-3) their first lead of the game, and they held onto it for a win.
Wakefield had three RBI, while Mya Jacobson went 2-for-3. Sam Thompson was 4-for-4 with two doubles, and pitched for West Salem. After a shaky start in which Central scored three runs and loaded the bases before making an out, Thompson got out of the jam and kept the game within reach.
Zoe Heintz went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI while also pitching, and Whitney Mislivecek went 2-for-3 with a double for Central.
Onalaska Luther 12, Sparta 0 (5)
SPARTA — The Knights got out fast with a seven-run first inning, followed by three in the second.
Lydia Levendoski had a two-run triple as Kelly Tauscher (2-for-4) and Megan Yonkovich (2-for-3) doubled. Jenna Wahl (2-for-4) also collected two hits and batted in three runners.
Aubrey Palubicki scattered two hits across five innings to earn the win.
Onalaska 9-3,
Stevens Point 6-19
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Hilltoppers split a doubleheader with Stevens Point, winning the first game and losing the second.
Sarah Kraus earned the win by tossing seven innings with 10 strikeouts and six hits. Onalaska was able to record 14 hits which included two-hit performances from Mariah Wick, Jo Cree, Alyssa Achenreiner, Lydia Schultz and Ava Smith.
The Hilltoppers’ bats cooled down in Game 2 with six hits, two of which came from Kraus.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 4,
Cochrane-Fountain City 1
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Wildcats (11-0, 8-0) scored four runs in the fourth to get past the Pirates (6-5, 6-3).
Alliston Murty (3-for-3, double) and Emma Baures (2-for-3, double) paced the C-FC offensive attack.
Ari Charles (3-for-4, triple) and Danyelle Waldera (2-for-3) led Blair-Taylor.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Tomah 5,
Black River Falls 2
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Timberwolves won all three doubles matches and at Nos. 2 and 4 singles to tally the win.
Daniel Swanson and Collin Dowson won a three-set match at No. 3 doubles 4-6, 6-2, 10-3, and Anthony Lord won a 6-3, 1-6, 10-1 match at No. 4 singles.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Tomah 2, Sparta 0
TOMAH — Tomah scored early and then extended its lead late to secure the win.
Jenna Hausman scored off an assist from Rachel Venner in the 3rd minute, and Hausman assisted on Dannika Koput’s goal in the 87th.
Sparta goalie Hadly Bernett tallied 11 saves.