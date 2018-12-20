WONEWOC, Wis. — Grant Manke had another big night, and it led to another victory for the Bangor High School boys basketball team on Thursday.
The 6-foot-4 junior scored 20, and teammate Zane Langrehr added 18 as the Cardinals beat Wonewoc-Center 69-52 to win their second game in a row.
Bangor (5-1, 3-0) remained unbeaten in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and ran its conference winning streak to 33 games.
Cashton 68, Brookwood 60
CASHTON — Kristt Hilden had 23 points for the Eagles as they defeated the Falcons to remain unbeaten in the conference.
Hilden went 12-for-16 from the free throw line to help Cashton (4-1, 3-0) maintain an 11-point halftime lead. Kole Ripley (15) also finished in double figures.
Brookwood (2-4, 1-2) had four players in double figures — Kaden Brandau (13), Mitchell Klinker (12), Jack Mulvaney (11) and Jesse Rueckheim (11).
Coulee
G-E-T 47, Westby 41
WESTBY — Senior Ryan Daines scored 15 points for the Norsemen (5-2, 2-1), but it wasn’t enough to beat the Red Hawks, who were led by Ben Thompson’s game-high 16. Davis Wenthe added eight for G-E-T (3-4, 3-1), which moved into a tie for first place.
Nonconference
River Falls 51, Holmen 22
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Vikings couldn’t continue the momentum from a win over G-E-T on Tuesday in a tough loss played at UW-River Falls.
Senior Jimmy Gillespie scored eight points to lead Holmen (5-3), which went 2-for-9 on the free-throw line.
Sparta 76, Onalaska Luther 65
SPARTA — Nick Church scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Spartans, who also received 16 points from Jaden Raymer and 15 points and eight rebounds from Ray Brown.
Emery Byus scored a game-high 31 points for the Knights.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 67, Whitehall 44
WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Wildcats (6-2, 3-2) had four double figure point scorers in their conference win over Whitehall.
Isabel Berg and Danyelle Waldera both contributed to the victory with 16 points apiece. Half of Waldera’s points came from free throws while nine of Berg’s came from 3-pointers. Marlee Nehring and Lauren Kidd each had 14 points.
Nonconference
Logan 78, Black River Falls 58
Abby Wiedman picked up her first win as coach of the Rangers.
Logan (1-8) jumped out to a 46-27 first-half lead to give them enough breathing room on the Tigers (1-9).
Junior Claire Borsheim led the Rangers with 23 points by making 10 of her 14 shot attempts. Junior teammate Jenna Davis followed with 22 points, and she had 11 made shots.
The Tigers had two players in double figures — freshman Makayla Nortman (18) and senior Mady McCormick (13). Logan held Black River Falls to 37-percent shooting.
River Falls 55, Central 31
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Taylor Weick’s 3-point shooting hurt the Red Raiders’ comeback chances, as she made 5 of 6 from deep and had 17 points.
Central made it a nine-point game by halftime, but Weick hit 3s early in the second half to widen the gap.
DeForest 66, Onalaska 51
DEFOREST, Wis. — Maggie Trautsch drained 3 of 4 3-pointers — three of them in the last five minutes — to push DeForest (7-3) past Onalaska (5-3). Olivia Gamoke led Onalaska with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, while Molly Garrity finished with 11.
Whitney Mislivecek led Central (2-7) with 10 points.
C-FC 62, Onalaska Luther 46
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Knights kept it close at halftime, but the inside presence of C-FC’s Isabelle Ostrem was too much to handle.
Ostrem had 33 points — 15 in the first half and 18 in the second — to lead all scorers, and Dacotah Rollinger 11 for the Pirates (5-4).
Onalaska Luther (1-7) was led by Kaitlyn Kennedy’s 14 points.
Lansing-Kee 58, De Soto 26
ONTARIO, Wis. — Lansing-New Albin Kee held De Soto to 12 first-half points in the win.
The Pirates’ (1-8) leading scorer was Jenna Gianoli with a game-high 18 points, which included four 3s.
Kee freshman Reagan Mudderman led her team with 17 points. Kee (8-1) is ranked 14th in the most recent Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union Class 1A poll.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Chippewa Falls 3, Tomah/Sparta 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Tomah/Sparta netted a goal one minute into the first period, but kept quiet for the rest of the game against Chippewa Falls.
Dawson Cruz recorded the lone goal for Tomah/Sparta after receiving an assist from Matthew Holtz. Paul Vender stopped 22 shots.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Rochester Century 4, Onalaska co-op 3
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Onalaska had three scorers — one in each period — as they fell to Rochester Century.
Jaidyn Groshek got the game started in the fourth minute after her goal gave Onalaska an early lead. Kiya Bronston netted a second-period goal for Onalaska as Emily Brueggeman had one in the third. Izzy Lassa was in goal and had 26 saves for Onalaska.
WRESTLING
MVC
Holmen 56, Tomah 15
HOLMEN — The second-ranked Vikings won 11 matches and received seven pins to run their conference winning streak to 21 duals.
Sparta 67, Onalaska/Luther 0
ONALASKA — The Spartans picked up the sweep and received pins from Thomas Treu (145), Tye Klass (152) and Madden Conelly (195).
Coulee
Mel.-Min./G-E-T 46, Westby 24
GALESVILLE — The Titans continued their strong start to the year, this time picking up a conference win.
Tanner Anderson (106 pounds), Julian Purney (132), Hunter Andersen (160), Markus Helmers (170), and Hunter Kastenschmidt (285) tallied pins for Mel.-Min./G-E-T.
Westby’s Austin Mowery scored an impressive win over Bryce Blaken at 145 with an 11-0 major decision.
Scenic Bluffs
Royall 39, Brookwood 38
ONTARIO — The 120-pound match between Royall’s Noah McKittrick and Brookwood’s Jacob Green ultimately decided the fate of the Scenic Bluffs dual.
McKittrick ended up pinning Green in the third period to give Royall the win. Brookwood earned a key victory in the 145-pound match as Jimmy Barlow defeated Jacob Hanratty in an 8-4 decision.
Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 42, Aquinas 30
Seniors Dalton Schams (138) and Aaron Bahr (145) picked up pins to help West Salem/Bangor win, and Aquinas freshman Joe Penchi scored a 6-2 decision over Caiden Buehler to win at 126.
GYMNASTICS
MVC meet
Holmen won the team championship with a score of 130.35, and the Onalaska co-op was the runner-up (121.075) in a meet at Performance Elite Gymnastics.
Logan/Central’s Caelen Lansing won the all-around title with a score of 36.75. Her floor score was a 9.6.
Coulee
Viroqua 120.075, Arcadia 110.75
VIROQUA — Junior Lydia Korn and sophomore Kenzy Kreuzer helped the Blackhawks sweep all five events and win the meet.
Korn won the all around (34.6), the uneven bars (8.5), the balance beam (8.5) and the floor exercise (9.2), while Kruezer won the vault (8.45).