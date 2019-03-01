WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The West Salem co-op gymnastics team made some history on Friday with its best performance at the WIAA Division 2 team state meet.
West Salem put together a season-best team score of 139.4 with its best performance coming on a second-place finish on the balance beam (35.1). The team finished fourth in every other event, and its final score was only beaten by Whitefish Bay (145.2) and Mount Horeb (141.0833).
“It is amazing,” West Salem coach Carrie O’Hearn said. “It’s amazing to have our best finish as a co-op, and it’s amazing to go there and get our best team score of the season.
“That never happens because this is the meet where they are looking for the best of the best (as judges).”
West Salem’s best scored event was the 36.45 on the floor exercise, and that helped it hold off fourth-place Elkhorn (139.2333) in the standings. O’Hearn singled out senior Anna Gorski’s performance as a key to the team finish. Gorski had a 9.05 on the floor exercise, an 8.95 on the balance beam, an 8.667 on the vault and an 8.317 on the uneven bars.
“She had the performance of her life,” O’Hearn said of Gorski. “That was great to see.”
Individual competition for the state meet takes place Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WIAA regional semifinals
Division 2
Holmen 61, Menomonie 49
HOLMEN — Jimmy Gillespie sank three 3-pointers and led the Vikings with 18 points, while Kevin Koelbl (14) and Jacob Clements (10) also finished in double figures.
Holmen (11-11), which led 34-31 at the half, received seven rebounds from Sawyer Phillips and six from Tate Grass.
Division 3
G-E-T 46, Westby 37
WESTBY — Ben Thompson scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the first half as the fifth-seeded Red Hawks (14-10) took care of the Norsemen (15-7) for the second time in three meetings this season and earned a shot against unbeaten Stratford (23-0) on Saturday.
Thompson made two 3-pointers, and teammate Alex Pearson made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points.
Senior Ryan Daines scored 13 to lead Westby.
Prairie du Chien 61, Lodi 49
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Prairie du Chien, ranked eighth in the latest AP Division 3 state poll, rallied from a four-point halftime deficit with a 35-point second half. With 7 minutes, 20 seconds remaining, the Blackhawks (20-3) went on a 20-9 run to end the game.
Mason Kramer drained three 3-pointers and led Prairie du Chien with 21 points, while Gavin Gillitzer scored 13 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Hunter Davis added 10 points for the Blackhawks.
Jack Periske led Lodi (11-13) with 14 points.
Mauston 83, West Salem 63
MAUSTON — The Panthers’ season ended at 12-13.
Division 4
Darlington 55, Aquinas 42
DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Redbirds (20-2) scored 16 of the last 21 points to eliminate the Blugolds (9-15), who lost four of their last five games. Aquinas was within 39-37 with 8:44 left before Darlington took over.
Melrose-Mindoro 76, Cadott 47
MELROSE — The Mustangs (16-6) won their fifth game in a row behind a 25-point performance by Jimmy Polenz.
Teammates Patrick Corcoran and Connor Christopherson added 22 and 20 points, respectively, as fourth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro earned a regional championship matchup with top-seeded Osseo-Fairchild on Saturday.
Corcoran made six of the Mustangs’ nine 3-pointers.
New Glarus 84, Onalaska Luther 47
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — The Knights finished the season 15-10.
Division 5
Blair-Taylor 65, Eleva-Strum 62
BLAIR — Blair-Taylor built a five-point lead with 37 seconds left to keep its season alive. The Wildcats led 61-60, then extended it after a Josh Olson layup. Matt Waldera sunk two free throws to give Blair-Taylor enough cushion.
Waldera led the Wildcats (23-1) with 21 points as Alec Reismann (13) and Logan Smith (12) also landed in double figures.
Eleva-Strum was led by 25 points from Cade McSorlie, who had seven 3s.
Bangor 72, Wonewoc-Center 51
BANGOR — Bangor junior Grant Manke recorded his 1,000th career point as the team kept its season alive by defeating Wonewoc-Center.
Manke paved his way to the accomplishment with a strong second half, which was here he had 15 of his game-high 21 points. Bangor (22-1), which is ranked second in Division 5, also received double-figure scoring from Hank Reader (14) and Trevor Jones (10).
Wonewoc-Center was led by 17 points from Dawson Miller followed by Kory Helm (13) and Andrew Jacobson (12).
WRESTLING
WIAA team state tournament
Kaukauna 42, Holmen 25
MADISON — The fifth-seeded Galloping Ghosts took out the fourth-seeded Vikings to prevent a rematch of last season’s championship dual with Stoughton.
Holmen won the first match when Rylee Rensberry recorded a major decision at 132 pounds, but Kaukauna took control by winning the next four bouts.
Sam Smith’s pin at 113 cut Kaukauna’s lead to 33-25 with two matches left, but Mason Campshure pinned Alex Pellowski at 120 to secure the dual victory.
MSHSL individual state tournament
ST. PAUL — Caledonia/Houston senior Kyle Cavanaugh (38-0) kept alive his chances for a second straight Class A state title by winning two 145-pound matches at the Xcel Energy Center.
Cavanaugh opened with an 11-3 decision over United North Central’s Eion Ness, then pinned Aitkin’s Tyler Spolarich 2 minutes, 39 seconds into the quarterfinal match.
Teammates Tucker Ginther (24-16, 113) and Nick McCabe (8-4, 220) also won first-round matches but lost in the quarterfinals to enter the consolation brackets.
Cavanaugh, who is ranked first in the state, meets fourth-ranked Anthony Axford (41-7) of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove in Saturday’s semifinals.