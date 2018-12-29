MEQUON, Wis. — Craig Kowal didn’t love what he saw from his Onalaska High School boys basketball team in the first half Saturday, and then watched a modest halftime lead quickly get cut down to a one-possession game in the second.
But what he saw from that point on was encouraging — the Hilltoppers went on a 19-0 run and made a tight game a blowout in a 75-48 win over Milwaukee Vincent at the WBY Shootout at Concordia University.
Six-foot senior Jonathan Flanagan led Onalaska (8-2) with 17 points, buoyed by four of Onalaska’s 11 3-pointers.
“We made some shots in the second half,” Kowal said. “We looked tired and flat in the first half, then they cut it to 2, then Carson made some 3s and got us going.
Carson Arenz’s burst of three consecutive 3-pointers ignited the pivotal run, and he finished with 14 points. Junior Tyrell Stuttley added 15 for the Hilltoppers, who suffered their first loss of the season to Waukesha West on Friday.
“I’m proud of how our guys responded and stepped up, and the play of Jonathan Flanagan on both ends really sparked us,” Kowal said.
Hortonville 72,
Logan 59
Jhakai Funches scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as Hortonville built a 39-23 halftime lead and cruised past the Rangers. Calvin Mavin added 14 points for Logan (3-6), which also received 13 points from Jacksun Hamilton.
Logan struggled from the foul line, going 8-for-20.
Mitch Tandeski led Hortonville (5-5) with 21 points, including 14 in the second half when he went 10-for-11 from the foul line.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Madison Invitational
Onalaska co-op 6, Metro Lynx 3
MADISON — The Hilltoppers had five goal-scorers and scored four unanswered goals in the win.
The Lynx scored first, but Onalaska scored twice in the first period, once in the second and once in the third to take a 4-1 lead. The Lynx scored twice in the third period to cut the lead to 4-3, but Onalaska’s Kiya Bronston scored with 2:04 remaining to give it some cushion.
Emily Brueggeman scored twice — her second made it 6-3 in the final minute — and had two assists. Bronston had three assists, and Olivia Lassa had a goal and two assists.