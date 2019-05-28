SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Onalaska High School softball team had its season come to an end in walk-off fashion Tuesday a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against top-seeded Sun Prairie.
Sabrina Reuter hit a two-run single to give last year’s state champions a 3-2 victory over the Hilltoppers (24-3).
Senior Jaclyn Thomas scored both of Onalaska’s runs with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Junior Sarah Kraus recorded the second of the team’s two hits with a single.
Kraus took the loss after pitching 6⅔ innings with seven hits allowed, seven strikeouts and one walk.
Sun Prairie (24-3) was led by a dominating performance from Maddie Gardner, who struck out 15 across seven innings.
Division 2
Ellsworth 3,
West Salem 1
ELLSWORTH, Wis. — After trailing the majority of the game, West Salem (23-4) threatened in the seventh inning, getting Abbie Cavadini to second base after she reached on a fielder’s choice and stole a base. But the rally — and West Salem’s season — ended there with two strikeouts.
Jillian Wakefield and Grace Brigson each had singles for west Salem’s only hits, while Mya Jacobson recorded an RBI in the fifth inning with a groundout with runners at second and third.
Starting pitcher Sam Thompson recovered well after allowing three runs in the first inning, and finished with four strikeouts and no walks.
Avery O’Neil had eight strikeouts for No. 4 Ellsworth (23-2).
Division 4
Onalaska Luther 17, Cashton 2 (3)
WESTBY — The Knights’ offense exploded for nine runs in the second inning and six runs in the third to finish the game early.
Cynda Protsman had a night to remember, tallying two hits, including a double, and three RBI. The hits made her the program’s all-time hits leader with 143, breaking Mariah Schultz’s record set in 2013. She also scored three runs, giving her 137 career runs scored, tying a Schultz record.
Jenna Wahl added two hits and three RBI, and Lydia Levendoski had two hits and three RBI.
Onalaska Luther will play top-seeded Stevens Point Pacelli in the sectional final at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Markesan High School. The winner earns a state berth.
Katelyn Schmitz had a double and an RBI for Cashton.
Division 5
Blair-Taylor 7, Pepin/Alma 0
BLAIR — The second-ranked Wildcats (26-0) were able to keep their undefeated season alive by shutting out Pepin/Alma at home.
Cierra Curran (3-for-4, triple) collected three of the team’s 10 hits. Ari Charles had two, and Isabel Berg hit a two-run double.
Lauren Steien scattered four hits and struck out eight for the win.
BASEBALL
WIAA regional
semifinals
Division 1
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Central 0
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Red Raiders (14-11) did what they needed in the field and on the mound to give themselves a chance to win, but the bats never woke up.
Central had three hits, all singles. It made a tough-luck loser out of Andrew Fischer, who struck out nine and allowed just one run in the sixth inning.
Vince Trapani struck out four for the Old Abes.
Division 2
Tomah 2, Logan 1 (8)
Boone Mathison walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth at Copeland Park to keep the Timberwolves’ season alive.
Tomah collected eight hits, two of which came from Alabama recruit Connor Prielipp. Along with hitting a double, Prielipp struck out 18 and allowed just two hits across eight innings to earn the win.
Ethan Hanewall doubled for Logan, and George Lucker took the loss after tossing three innings with five hits, one walk and one run allowed.
Sparta 6, G-E-T 0
SPARTA — Brett Stuessel tossed a two-hitter for the Spartans, allowing just two singles, while striking out three and walking two.
Issac Stuessel had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Ethan Krueger had two hits and two RBI for Sparta.
Alex Pearson took the loss for G-E-T after allowing five runs in three innings.
Division 3
Viroqua 9, Arcadia 1
VIROQUA — The fifth-ranked Blackhawks collected 15 hits from seven players to build a comfortable lead over Arcadia.
Hunter Vikemyr went 4-for-4 with an RBI to lead the winning effort. Ryan Zemla (3-for-4), Griffin Olson (3-for-4) and Tate Knutson (2-for-4) all collected multiple hits, which included doubles from Zemla and Olson.
Zemla earned the win by pitching seven innings with four strikeouts.
Arcadia was led by a 3-hit performance from Jake Waters.
Prairie du Chien 4,
Wisconsin Heights 3
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The second-ranked Blackhawks scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie with Wisconsin Heights and earn the win.
Gavin Gillitzer was 2-for-4 with a double, and Jon Nicholson was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Gillitzer tossed the first five innings with 10 strikeouts before being relieved by Ryan McGrath, who earned the win with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
Westby 8, Aquinas 3 (11)
The Norsemen exploded in the 11th inning, scoring five runs to break a 3-3 tie.
Hunter Ward, Sam Strangstalien and Mason Quellhorst each had a double in the win, and Gunnar Hanson and Sam Berg recorded two hits apiece.
Strangstalien tossed six innings with three hits and four strikeouts. Weston Kabat closed out the remaining five innings with no hits and four Ks.
Aquinas managed just three hits from three players.
Division 4
De Soto 4, Riverdale 0
STODDARD — Isaiah Zink and Alex Scoville combined to no-hit Riverdale.
Zink pitched the first 6⅔ innings with seven strikeouts and two walks, but reached the 100-pitch limit and wasn’t allowed to go for his third no-hitter of the season. Alex Scoville came in to record the final out.
Zink was part of a combined perfect game on April 23 along with his two no-hitters.
The Pirates (17-4) tallied six hits, which included an RBI double from Jadon Creger in the second inning.
Bangor 10,
Independence/
Gilmanton 1
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Mathieu Oesterle had two hits and four RBI, Carter Horstman hit a two-run homer, and the Cardinals scored in five innings to cruise to a win.
Trevor Jones added two hits for Bangor, which improved to 15-4.
MSHSL Subsections
1AA
Caledonia 4, P-E-M 1
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Warriors put together a three-run third inning to extend their 1-0 lead over P-E-M.
Payton Schott got Caledonia on the board in the first inning after hitting a single, stealing second and scoring on a hit from Tate Meiners. Meiners (2-for-2) widened the gap in the third with a lead-off home run.
Casey Storlie tossed seven innings, striking out 10 and allowing three hits to earn the win.
La Crescent 5, P-E-M 0
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Sam Wieser had two hits and an RBI, Jess Fechner had an RBI double, and that was all Bryce Weymiller needed in terms of run support.
Weymiller struck out six and allowed just four hits in a complete game.
La Crescent improved to 17-5.
BOYS GOLF
WIAA sectionals
Division 2
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Senior Ryan Schlimgen led West Salem’s 12th-place effort with an 87, good for a share of 24th place individually.
The Panthers finished with 404 strokes as a team. Edgewood Sacred Heart (312) won the meet.
Westby junior Zach Harris tied for 33rd with a 90, while junior teammate Jake Krause carded a 93 and took 42.
Division 3
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Aquinas freshman Sam Dobbins posted an 87, good for a tie for 19th individually.
Onalaska Luther (384) finished 11th as a team, led by junior Joey McNamara’s 88, which tied him for 28th. Knights senior Isaiah Pamperin carded an 89 and tied for 32nd.
GIRLS GOLF
MSHSL Subsections
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia girls golf team extended its season by placing second at Willow Creek Golf Course.
The Warriors shot a 382, and Fillmore Central finished first with 374. Caledonia’s Jenna Wiebke was the medalist with an 81. Vanessa Hawkins and Gina Steele both shot a 98, which was good for second on the team and fourth overall. Fillmore Central’s Taylor Bushman shot a 98, too, creating a three-way tie for fourth.
GIRLS SOCCER
WIAA Regional
semifinals
Division 2
Onalaska 7, Sparta 0
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers utilized four different goal scorers to shutout Sparta.
Kiya Bronston had a hat trick, and Kaley Manglitz had two goals. Lexi Miller and Olivia Gamoke had the other two goals for Onalaska.
Hadly Bernett was in goal with 14 saves for Sparta, and Sam Plantz had three for Onalaska.