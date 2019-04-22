The Onalaska High School softball team scored in every inning on Monday en route to a 12-3 MVC win over Logan.
The Hilltoppers (8-0, 5-0), led by another strong pitching performance from Sarah Kraus, built a 7-0 lead after 3½ innings before Logan was able to get on the board. The Rangers scored three times in the fourth inning, but that was the only blip for Kraus. She finished with 16 strikeouts.
Kraus added three hits and two RBI, Jo Cree (3-for-5) doubled, homered, and had three RBI, and Alyssa Achenreiner had two hits and a home run. Cokie Binegar and Callie Kowal each added three hits.
Chariell Butler doubled and brought home a run for Logan (4-5, 3-3).
Coulee
G-E-T 11, Westby 5
WESTBY — G-E-T (5-5, 4-2) was able to fight through the rain to earn a conference victory over Westby (2-6, 2-4).
Alexa Hammond and Ryann Duffenbech each went 2-for-4 with a double for the Redhawks. Amy Gappa struck out 13 and walked five across seven innings to earn the win.
The Norsemen were led by Kay Frydenlund (2-for-4, double) and Chloe Stellner (2-for-4).
Scenic Bluffs
Necedah 3, Bangor 2
NECEDAH, Wis. — Necedah scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off and end Bangor’s unbeaten start to the season.
After getting the first two batters out, an error, two singles, an intentional walk, and an infield hit got Necedah the tying and winning runs in the seventh inning.
Bangor (5-1, 4-1) scored twice in the sixth inning. Madison Brownell doubled and struck out four in a complete game.
Wonewoc-Center 5, Cashton 4
WONEWOC, Wis. — The Eagles (6-1, 4-1) were handed their first loss of the season as Wonewoc-Center (3-4) pushed a planned five-inning game to seven.
Both teams finished with seven hits in a game that featured a two-hit, two-RBI performance from Cashton’s Haylee Connelly.
Katelynn Miller was able to keep the Wolves close in the winning pursuit with a two-run single in the fourth, and Alexis Peesel helped the effort by going 2-for-4.
Shelby Justman earned the win by pitching seven innings with four strikeouts and eight walks. Brianna Wanek took the loss with four walks, four strikeouts and five hit batters.
BASEBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 12, Necedah 2 (5)
NECEDAH, Wis. — Bangor (4-2, 4-2) collected nine hits to stay ahead of Necedah (0-6) and end the game in the fifth inning.
Trevor Jones led Bangor with three hits, three RBI and a double as Noah Freit and Ashton Michek had two hits apiece.
Dylan Sprain tossed three innings with eight strikeouts and four walks to earn the win before being relieved by Dalton Peters.
BOYS GOLF
MVC
Four scores in the top 10 helped Holmen (300) cruise to a conference meet win at Forest Hills in La Crosse on Monday.
Vikings junior Carson Brock earned medalist honors with a 1-under-par 68, while senior Cody Dirks (73, tied for third), freshman Brennan Dirks (79, t-7), and junior Nathan Demaschke (80, t-10) put together a winning formula for Holmen.
Onalaska (315) took second in front of Tomah (320).
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Winona Cotter 4,
Onalaska 3
WINONA, Minn. — The Ramblers pulled out a tight match with three wins in singles play.
Onalaska players forced a third set in all three singles losses, but Cotter was able to come away with the those sets.
Cal Schmit won at No. 4 singles (6-1, 6-2), while the team of Eric Kriewald and Brandon Schmidt wont at No. 1 doubles (7-5, 6-4) and the team of Josh Peyar and Joe Griebel won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.