HOLMEN — The Holmen High School football team started fast against powerhouse Menomonie on Thursday at Empire Stadium. But the Vikings didn’t sustain their offense well enough after scoring first, and despite pitching a second-half shutout, lost a nonconference contest 19-7.
Brett Holden scored from 29 yards out late in the first quarter, but that was the only score Holmen (0-2) could manage against Menomonie’s defense. A fumble and an interception halted good drives for the Vikings, who had 268 yards rushing on 60 attempts.
Menomonie (2-0) quarterback Jake Ebert was the Mustangs’ only option offensively, as Holmen held them to 21 rushing yards. But Ebert was able to make things happen through the air, throwing three touchdown passes in the first half, including one with six seconds remaining before halftime.
Ebert finished 11-for-25 with 232 yards passing.
Holden had 174 yards on 35 carries for Holmen. Caleb Matl added 46 yards on 10 carries.
Onalaska 42, Mosinee 14
ONALASKA — Junior Nathan Lubinsky rushed for 115 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (1-1), who had 28 of their points by halftime and received three interceptions from junior Nick Pica.
Sophomore Landon Peterson had four catches for 81 yards, one touchdown in the first quarter and one in the second for Onalaska, which rushed for 241 yards. Quarterback Austin Larson was 15-for-20 for 211 yards and three touchdowns and wasn’t intercepted for the second straight week.
Tomah 50,
Black River Falls 8
TOMAH — Quarterback Justin Gerke threw four touchdown passes in Tomah’s home victory over Black River Falls (0-2). Two of the scores went to tight end Mason Gerke on throws of 19 and 5 yards.
Justin Gerke also tossed a pair of two-point conversions.
Eric Gomez rushed for pair of touchdowns for Tomah (1-1).
The Tigers’ lone score came on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Elliot Bird to Ethan Bible in the third quarter.
Viroqua 26, Royall 0
ELROY, Wis. — Tyler Hannah rushed for 142 yards and scored a touchdown for the Blackhawks, who held the Panthers to minus 25 rushing yards. Zach Lohr and Kasey Hammond also scored touchdowns for Viroqua (2-0).
VOLLEYBALL
MVC
Holmen 3, Central 1
The Vikings opened their season with a 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16 win behind the powerful arm of senior Kenzie Winker.
Winker, who led Holmen (1-0) with 284 kills last season, racked up a game-high 14 to get the ball rolling. The senior also tallied 13 digs as senior Emily Wall chipped in with nine kills and junior Lynsey Anderson with 19 assists. Central (0-1) was led by Avalon Miller’s seven kills, as well as an additional six kills and six aces from Isabella Pigorsch. Autumn Paulson set up things at the net with 11 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Sparta 2, Logan 1
SPARTA — The Spartans (1-0 MVC) opened conference play by narrowly escaping Logan (0-1).
A goal in the 18th minute from Will Kaftan gave Sparta the initial lead, and a second goal in the 63rd minute from Brian Sanchez made things 2-0. Logan tested the waters in the 51st minute with a free kick, but Sparta goalie Thomas Treuos made a leaping save. The Rangers put themselves on the board with a penalty kick from Griffin Sullivan.
Nonconference
Nekoosa 3,
Coulee Christian 1
WEST SALEM — Caleb Deleeuw scored off an assist from Austin Moses in the 27th minute, but Coulee Christian couldn’t sustain the 1-1 halftime tie and dropped to 0-2 on the year.
Goalie Levi Miller had 10 saves, including one on a penalty kick.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Holmen 4,
Winona Cotter 2
WINONA — The Vikings earned a pair of singles victory as well as pair of doubles to beat Cotter.
No. 1 singles Natalie Sitt earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory for Holmen as she defeated Choco Li. Mai Song Xiong experienced a lengthier battle in No. 2 singles match as she finished 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 over Cotter’s Hannah Graff.
Holmen saw doubles victories from the No. 1 duo of Natali Hoeg and Mai See Xiong and the No. 2 pair of Lilli Ochsner and Anna Nevala.
GIRLS GOLF
MVC meet
ONALASKA — Onalaska outshot its opponents by nearly 20 strokes at Coulee Golf Bowl.
The Hilltoppers secured three of the top five spots to win the meet with a team score of 169. Tomah was second at 187, Sparta third at 227, Aquinas fourth at 231, Holmen fifth at 247 and Central/Logan sixth at 278.
Amber Nguyen earned medalist honors for Onalaska with a 2-over-par 39. The Hilltoppers’ scoring was rounded out by Alyssa Achenreiner (41) tying Aquinas’ Annie Balduzzi for second. Onalaska’s Malia McGarry placed fourth (42) and Allison Balduzzi seventh (47).
Tomah’s Sophie Pokela (44) finished fifth.