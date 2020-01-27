High school sports roundup: Holmen girls basketball earns nonconference win over Eau Claire North

HOLMEN — Sophomore Ellie Kline scored a game-high 12 points to help the Holmen High School girls basketball team knock off Eau Claire North 50-40 in a nonconference matchup Monday night in Holmen. The Vikings (10-5) have now won three of their last four games.
Holmen, which led 25-21 at the half, also got solid contributions from Lexie Jeffers (nine points), Sydney Jahr (eight points) and Braidyn Ruetten (eight points). Ruetten made a pair of 3-pointers.
Reanna Hutchinson and Brya Smith scored eight points apiece for the Huskies (3-11).
Rochester Lourdes 71, La Crescent-Hokah 40
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Southeast
Houston 60, Lewiston-Altura 53
You have free articles remaining.
LEWISTON, Minn. — Behind double-digit efforts from Sydney Torgerson and Emma Geiwitz, the Hurricanes won their seventh game in a row and improved to 14-4 (8-0). Torgerson scored a game-high 22 points, and Geiwitz added 19.
Elise Sommer (14 points) and Myia Ruzek (11) were in double figures for the Cardinals (6-12, 4-6).
Houston led 28-23 at the half.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
West Salem 59, Osseo-Fairchild 49
OSSEO, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Loyal 79, Blair-Taylor 73
LOYAL, Wis. — The Wildcats (10-2) had their four-game winning streak snapped.