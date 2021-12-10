High school sports roundup: Holmen girls basketball team beats Onalaska for first time since 2016

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School girls basketball team beat Onalaska for the first time since Jan. 25, 2016, earning a 54-53 MVC win in overtime on Friday night.

The Hilltoppers (3-4, 0-2 MVC) made a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left in the second half to tie the game at 48 and force overtime. But senior Kelsie Reibel hit a 3 and freshman Danika Rebhahn knocked down three free throws in the extra period to help the Vikings (3-4, 2-0) snap a 12-game losing streak to Onalaska.

Rebhahn led Holmen with 13 points, nine of which came from the free-throw line, while Reibel and junior Kaylin Metzler added 10 apiece.

Hilltoppers sophomore Anna Skemp had a game-high 17 points, including 12 in the first half as Onalaska built a 29-18 lead. But Skemp was limited to two points in the second half as the Vikings made their comeback and three in overtime.

Senior Emma Breidenbach finished with 14 points for the Hilltoppers.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Somerset 5, Aquinas co-op 0

The Avalanche dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 1-4.

