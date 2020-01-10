High school sports roundup: Holmen girls basketball team blasts Tomah

HOLMEN -- The Holmen High School girls basketball team got one injured player back on Friday, but continued to play without another in a 64-24 MVC victory over Tomah on Friday.
The Vikings (7-3, 2-2) won their second straight game when junior Haley Valiska returned from a five-game absence to score 14 points. Senior Sydney Jahr, Holmen’s top scorer and rebounder, is still out as the Vikings prepare to host top-ranked and first-place Aquinas (11-1, 4-0) on Monday.
Junior Lexie Jeffers and sophomore Ellie Kline each scored 10 points to back up Valiska’s performance.
Onalaska 66, Sparta 48
SPARTA — Senior Lexi Miller made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points for the Hilltoppers (8-2, 3-1), who moved into sole possession of second place in the conference.
Onalaska, ranked sixth in Division 2, also received 11 points from sophomore Emma Breidenbach and nine from junior Molly Garrity.
Coulee
West Salem 71, Viroqua 22
VIROQUA — Junior Maddie Quick had 11 of her game-high 19 points in the second half, and sophomore teammate Ella Jordan scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half as the Panthers (7-4, 4-2) rolled to their sixth win in seven games.
West Salem had a 44-9 lead at the half.
G-E-T 45, Black River Falls 42
GALESVILLE — Led by sophomore Genna O’Neill and junior Rachel Amoth, the Red Hawks outscored the Tigers 28-19 in the second half as they improved to 5-7 (2-3).
O’Neill finished with 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and Amoth added 10.
Makayla Nortman (12 points) and Zyanna Deloney (10) were in double figures for Black River Falls, which fell to 2-10 (0-5).
Arcadia 59, Onalaska Luther 33
ARCADIA — Behind double-digit points from junior Mercedes Romo (13) and senior Ellie Hoesley (10), the Raiders, who are ranked ninth in Division 3, won their seventh straight game.
Arcadia (8-1, 5-0), which led 22-13 at the half, shot 41 percent from the floor and 39 percent from 3.
Junior Cassie Warren led the Knights (8-3, 3-2) with seven points. Onalaska Luther shot just 30 percent from the floor.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 63, Wonewoc-Center 30
BANGOR — Nothing was reported to the Tribune, but the sixth-ranked Cardinals (9-1, 5-0) won their eighth straight game.
Royall 55, Brookwood 49
ELROY, Wis. — Despite 11 points apiece for seniors Noemi Nicolas and Shelly Powell, the Falcons fell to 2-7 (1-4).
Junior Emma Gruen scored a game-high 19 points for the Panthers (7-1, 4-1), who also got 13 points from sophomore Deyona Jones and led 26-25 at the half.
Cashton 73, New Lisbon 53
CASHTON — The Eagles (8-1, 5-0) won their sixth straight game and remained tied with Bangor for first place.
Southeast
Houston 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 26
LE ROY, Minn. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Onalaska 82, Sparta 24
SPARTA — Senior Tyrell Stuttley scored a team-high 14 points, while senior Carson Arenz added 13 and sophomore Michael Skemp 11 for the second-ranked Hilltoppers (9-1, 3-0), who kept their share of the conference lead.
Onalaska, ranked second in Division 2, has won five straight games and led the Spartans 56-10 at halftime after scoring 36 of the first 39 points. Arenz and Evan Gamoke each made three of Onalaska’s 10 3-pointers, and Hank Olsen led the Hilltoppers with five assists.
Tomah 59, Holmen 56
TOMAH — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Dairyland
Alma Center Lincoln 55, Melrose-Mindoro 51
MELROSE — Junior Jay Arzt made five 3-pointers — three in the second half — for the Mustangs, but they couldn’t catch the Hornets.
Arzt had 19 points, and teammate Blake Christanson added 11 as the Mustangs fell to 5-5 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Lincoln (10-1, 5-0) was led by senior Ethan Breheim’s 25, while Justin Rowekamp added 10 in its sixth straight victory.
SWC
Lancaster 58, Prairie du Chien 53 (OT)
LANCASTER — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Southeast
Houston 99, LeRoy-Ostrander 91
HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes raced to a 54-43 halftime lead before both teams closed in on the century mark.
Senior Alex Van Gundy had 35 points and senior teammate Mikkel Schutte 32 for Houston (8-5), which also received 13 from Noah Kingsley and 12 from Caiden Danielson.