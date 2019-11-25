WEST SALEM — The Holmen High School girls basketball team doubled up West Salem in the second half on the way to recording a 64-56 nonconference victory on Monday.
The Panthers (1-2) led by 11 points after one half, but the Vikings (1-1) rallied behind junior Sydney Jahr to get their first victory of the season.
Jahr scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half, and sophomore Ellie Kline had nine of her 11 after halftime while Holmen held West Salem to 19 points.
Junior Emily Porath hit four 3-pointers and added 13 points for the Vikings, who also received 10 points apiece from senior Braidyn Ruetten and junior Haley Valiska. Valiska added two 3-pointers.
The Panthers, who lost to Onalaska before beating Osseo-Fairchild in their second game, were led by a 17-point performance by junior Maddie Quick, who made five 3-pointers. Junior Kendall gerke added 13 points for West Salem, which led 37-26 at halftime behind four of Quick's 3-pointers.
Westby 69, Sparta 61
SPARTA — Junior Alli Weninger made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points fort the Norsemen (2-1), who won their second straight game.
Westby led 35-26 after one half and also received 17 points from junior Grace Hebel and 11 from senior McKenna Manske.
The Spartans (1-2) were led by senior Laney Schell's 20 points. Junior Callie Ziebell, who has committed to Bradley University, had nine of her 17 points in the second half. Schell made four of her five 3-pointers in the second half.