High school sports roundup: Holmen girls tighten MVC standings by beating La Crosse Logan

The Holmen High School girls basketball team picked up a significant victory by beating Logan 47-43 in an MVC game at the Logan fieldhouse on Friday.

Junior Sydney Jahr returned to the Vikings' lineup after missing four games with an injury and led the team with 11 points. Sophomore Ellie Kline added eight points and juniors Haley Valiska and Lexie Jeffers seven apiece.

The Rangers (9-5, 3-3) were led by senior Claire Borsheim's 15 and received 10 points from Jazzy Davis.

Holmen has won three of its past four games going into another MVC matchup against Sparta on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVC

Logan 51, Holmen 43

The Rangers brought an end to a seven-game losing streak by beating the Vkings.

Logan received a team-high 18 points from Floyd Thomas to improve to 2-8 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

Jacksun Hamilton added 12 points and Jhakai Funches 11 for the Rangers, while Ben Olson scored 10 to lead Holmen (3-9, 1-3), which has lost two of its past three games.

