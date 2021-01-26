High school sports roundup: Holmen gymnastics team wins MVC meet

HOLMEN — Led by Harley Bartels and Maddy Melby, the Holmen High School gymnastics team won Monday’s MVC meet, which the Vikings hosted.
Bartels (35.35) and Melby (34.675) finished second and third, respectively, in the all-around to help their team earn a score of 135.025.
Bartels won the floor exercise (9.475) and the uneven bars (8.75), while Melby finished in the top five in all four events.
Sparta (130.15) finished second, Onalaska (127.225) was third and Tomah (100.475) was fourth.
The Spartans’ Ella Hemker won the all-around with a score of 36.125. Hemker won the vault (9.15) and finished second on the uneven bars (8.65), the floor exercise (9.3) and the balance beam (9.025).
Sparta’s Lily Wiegand won the balance beam (9.175) and finished third in the all-around (34.225).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
G-E-T 65, Viroqua 59
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks had three players in double figures, led by freshman Cody Schmitz’s 22 points, as they snapped a five-game losing streak.
Freshman Jack Beedle added 14 points and senior Luke Vance had 11 as G-E-T improved to 2-9 overall and 2-5 in the conference.
Senior Jacob Lotz had a game-high 23 points for the Blackhawks (7-7, 3-4), who also got 10 points from senior Nick Schneider.
Arcadia 41, Westby 34
ARCADIA — Chandler Sonsalla had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Evan Pauly added 10 as the Raiders improved to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
Kaden Updike pitched in seven points for Arcadia, which led 20-17 at the half.
Norsemen senior Gavin Bergdahl made four 3s and finished with a game-high 14 points and junior Grant McCauley added 11, but Westby (0-10, 0-7) remained winless.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 70, C-FC 49
FOUNTAIN CITY — Senior Kyle Steien scored a game-high 25 points and classmate Matt Waldera added 16 for the Wildcats (13-1, 7-0), who won their ninth straight game.
Melrose-Mindoro 56, Eleva-Strum 49
STRUM — The Mustangs won their third game in a row while improving to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 80, Dover-Eyota 55
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers had four players in double figures as they improved to 2-1 both overall and in the conference.
Freshman Parker McQuin led La Crescent-Hokah with 16 points, Cody Kowalski added 14 points and Jack Welch and Carter Todd had 12 apiece.
Caledonia 72, P-E-M 53
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors bounced back from Friday’s loss at Onalaska and improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
Austin Klug led Caledonia with 22 points, while Sam Privet and Andrew Kunelius added 10 and 13 points, respectively.
Klug had 13 of his points in the first half and Kunelius 11 as the Warriors built a 37-16 lead.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 47, Royall 35
CASHTON — Senior Adelynn Hyatt and sophomore Braylee Hyatt scored 12 and 14 points, respectively, as the Eagles (10-3, 6-1) bounced back from Saturday’s loss to the Panthers.
Adelynn Hyatt, who scored her 1,000th career point, had eight of her points in the second half as Cashton extended its 26-20 halftime lead.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 73, Gilmanton 23
BLAIR — Sophomore Lindsay Steien had a game-high 21 points as the Wildcats improved to 12-2 overall and 9-1 in the conference.
Senior Austyn Capouch, sophomore Lexi Lofgren and senior Alivia Boe all had 10 points for Blair-Taylor, which got eight points from sophomore Abby Thompson. Thompson added 10 assists and six steals.
Steien had 14 of her points in the first half as the Wildcats built a 39-19 lead.
Three Rivers
P-E-M 62, Caledonia 47
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season and fell to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
Nonconference
Bangor 58, Melrose-Mindoro 33
MELROSE — The Cardinals (11-1) had three players in double figures as they won their eighth consecutive game.
Sophomore Nora Tucker led the way with 13 points, while junior Aliyah Langrehr and senior Megan Miedema added 10 and 11 points, respectively.
Bangor made eight 3-pointers, including two from Langrehr and three from Miedema. Miedema made two triples in the second half as the Cardinals built on their 29-22 lead at the break.
Senior Morgan Holliday had a game-high 15 points, all on 3s, for the Mustangs, who had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-6.
Viroqua 61, Brookwood 26
VIROQUA — Senior Hallie Sherry scored a game-high 19 points and junior Jessica Anderson added 10 as the Blackhawks won their second straight game and improved to 4-10.
Sherry had 15 of her points, including three 3-pointers, in the first half as Viroqua built a 29-12 lead.
The Falcons lost their eight straight and fell to 2-14.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
River Falls 6, Black River Falls co-op 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Jonah Zoschke scored the lone goal for the Tigers, who dropped their second straight game and fell to 2-6.