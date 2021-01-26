High school sports roundup: Holmen gymnastics team wins MVC meet

Sophomore Nora Tucker led the way with 13 points, while junior Aliyah Langrehr and senior Megan Miedema added 10 and 11 points, respectively.

Bangor made eight 3-pointers, including two from Langrehr and three from Miedema. Miedema made two triples in the second half as the Cardinals built on their 29-22 lead at the break.

Senior Morgan Holliday had a game-high 15 points, all on 3s, for the Mustangs, who had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-6.

Viroqua 61, Brookwood 26

VIROQUA — Senior Hallie Sherry scored a game-high 19 points and junior Jessica Anderson added 10 as the Blackhawks won their second straight game and improved to 4-10.

Sherry had 15 of her points, including three 3-pointers, in the first half as Viroqua built a 29-12 lead.

The Falcons lost their eight straight and fell to 2-14.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

River Falls 6, Black River Falls co-op 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Jonah Zoschke scored the lone goal for the Tigers, who dropped their second straight game and fell to 2-6.

