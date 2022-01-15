High school sports roundup: Holmen gymnastics wins McLellan Invitational

HOLMEN — Kamryn McNally won the all-around to lead the Holmen High School gymnastics team to victory in the McLellan Invitational.

The Vikings totaled a score of 142.35 to finish in front of Sparta (137.55), the West Salem co-op (136.375), Chippewa Falls (135.75) and G/M/C (133.625).

McNally won the vault (9.15) and the uneven bars (8.95), while teammate Harley Bartels won the balance beam (9.45).

McNally was also second on the floor exercise (9.5) and sixth on the beam (9.2) for an all-around total of 36.8.

Holmen also got top-five finishes from Emma Lubinksy (tied for fourth on the vault, 8.95), Ava Clark (tied for fourth on the beam, 9.25) and Maddy Lau-Melby (tied for fourth on the floor, 9.275; fifth on the bars, 8.25).

The Spartans’ Ella Hemker finished second in the all-around (36.45) by winning the floor (9.55), taking second on the bars (8.85) and finishing third on the vault (9.05).

The Viroqua co-op’s Morgan Siekert finished third in the all-around (35.975) to help her team finish sixth overall (130.5).

La Crescent-Hokah took 10th (121.75), Tomah was 11th (107.425), Westby finished 12th (97.175) and the Arcadia co-op was 13th (65.125).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Central 74, Medford 68

The RiverHawks (12-1) had five players in double figures, led by 21 points from Colin Adams, while running their winning streak to nine games.

Adams made three 3-pointers and added six rebounds, while Porter Pretasky chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds.

Devon Fielding and Nic Williams finished with 11 points apiece, and Bennett Fried had 10.

Onalaska Luther 73, Durand 63

ONALASKA — Isaiah Schwichtenberg posted 23 points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds to lead the Knights to their 10th straight win.

Gavin Proudfoot added 15 points and eight rebounds for Onalaska Luther (12-1), while Kodi Miller was also in double figures with 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Central 47, Medford 32

Brittney Mislivecek scored 21 points to lead the RiverHawks (10-5) to their fourth straight win.

Blair-Taylor 68, Brookwood 10

ONTARIO, Wis. — Lindsay Steien scored 27 points as the Wildcats (11-1) won their fifth in the row.

Kierstyn Kindschy added 10 points, while Abby Thompson filled the stat sheet with six points, nine assists and eight steals.

The Falcons fell to 3-12.

Caledonia 60, Cannon Falls 47

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — The Warriors (11-5) won their seventh in a row.

WRESTLING

Chippewa Falls Invitational

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Tomah won the 11-team invitational with 223 points.

Landen Bloom (13-7, 120), Gavin Finch (26-5, 132), Logan Boulton (17-8, 145) and Sam Linzmeier (3-0, 170) all won championships for Tomah. Bloom and Linzmeier won all three of their matches by pin.

Westby Duals

WESTBY — Riverdale won the team championship, and Westby wound up fifth after winning one dual and losing four. The Norsemen pulled out a 43-9 victory over Nekoosa/Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

Dylan Nottestad (285) was undefeated and won both matches he wrestled. Garrett Vatland was also unbeaten in his spot and won all three matches he wrestled at 152, getting two of them by decision and the other my major.

Norskie Invitational

DEFOREST, Wis. — Sparta placed ninth out of 15 teams with a score of 254.

The Spartans were led by Tye Klass (17-6), who finished second at 182, and Cadence Zweifel (15-9), who was second at 285.

Devon Lietzau (18-5) was third at 120, and Brock Connelly (16-6) was fourth at 170.

P-E-M Invitational

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Central/Logan finished seventh with 123.5 points, while La Crescent-Hokah was 11th with 38 points.

Central/Logan’s Cole Fitzpatrick (120 pounds) and Dylan Ellefson (152) won their respective weight classes, while Daylin Haney was second at 132.

The Lancers’ top finisher was Joey Schreier, who took second at 152.

Hillsboro Invitational

HILLSBORO, Wis. — Onalaska/Luther finished fifth out of eight teams with 67 points.

Kasey Barth (145) and Bryce Buchanan (160) won their respective weight classes, while Brady Kuhn (170) and Donovan Olson (220) both placed second.

Ladysmith Invitational

LADYSMITH, Wis. — Senior Jackson McCormick (24-3) led Black River Falls with a second-place finish at 138. McCormick won by pin and decision before having to use a medical forfeit to Cameron’s Tanner Gerber (3-00) in the championship bout.

Jacob Blackdeer (8-4) added a fourth-place finish at 182 for the Tigers.

Caledonia/Houston Invitational

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Caledonia/Houston beat Glenwood City 43-19 but fell to Goodhue 39-29.

Owen Denstad (132 pounds) earned two pins, while Braxton Lange (106), Isaac Blocker (138), Tucker Ginther (145) and Eric Mauss (182) all earned one.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Tomah/Sparta 5, Barron 2

TOMAH — Tomah/Sparta (5-11) scored four goals in the first period to win its second game in a row.

Joe Venner scored two goals, and Alex Boyko, Collin Ritter and Charlie Joyce scored once apiece. Parker Holloway had two assists, and Boyko and Ritter had one each.

Amery 5, West Salem 1

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (6-8) scored in the second period and gaver up three goals in the third.

West Salem’s Noah LaFleur scored unassisted to break up the shutout bid.

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Minnehaha Academy 6

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (7-5) scored five goals in the third period to complete the comeback win.

Wyatt Farrell had four of those goals, while Liam Farrell had the other. Liam Farrell also scored in the first period, while Ethan Myhre scored in the second.

Logan DeBoer and Colton Holzer each had two assists for La Crescent-Hokah.

Wausau West Tournament

Green Bay Notre Dame 9, Onalaska/La Crosse 0

WAUSAU, Wis. — The Hilltoppers, who fell to 5-9, have lost two in a row and five of their last six.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Northland Pines 3, Black River Falls 2

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Hannah Lane and Courtney Magnuson scored for the Tigers, but Madison Stebbeds scored at 10:47 in the third to hand them a defeat.

Black River Falls (7-9) was outshot 39-25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0