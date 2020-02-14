High school sports roundup: Holmen gymnastics wins MVC meet

Kamryn McNally took first on the vault (9.575) while teammate Harley Bartels took first on the floor (9.500) to help the Holmen High School gymnastics team take first with 139.750 points Thursday night at the MVC meet at Performance Elite Gymnastics.
Sparta was second (132.750) followed by La Crosse (128.775) and Tomah (108.025).
Yet, it was La Crosse’s Caelen Lansing that took home the all-around crown.
The future Iowa Hawkeye gymnast took first on the uneven bars (9.075) and took second on the vault (9.375), on the beam (9.575) and on the floor (9.450) to finish with an all-around score of 37.375.
Sparta’s Lily Wiegand finished second in the all-around (35.550) thanks to a first place finish on the beam (9.575) and a third-place finish on the vault (9.300).
Hannah Verhulst was also key in helping Holmen capture the meet, taking third in the all-around (35.150) in part to third-place finishes on the bars (8.250), the beam (9.00) and the floor (9.350).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
West Salem 53, Westby 46
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (12-8, 7-3) used a balanced attack with three finishing in double figures to keep pace in the race for the Coulee Conference title.
Carson Koepnick led the way with 14 points followed by Brett McConkey (13) and Josh Hauser (11). David Lattos added nine while Jack Hehli finished with six.
Hudson Lipski scored 17 while Davonte Spears finished with 12 to lead Westby (8-10, 3-7).
You have free articles remaining.
Viroqua 45, Luther 40 (OT)
Blain Conway made just one shot, but it was a big one. Conway sunk his only shot of the game — a 3-pointer — with under 15 seconds left to send it into overtime where the Blackhawks (9-9, 6-4) outscored the Knights 11-6.
Clayton Slack led the way with 12 points while Jacob Lotz and Dawson Swenson each added 11 for Viroqua, which overcame a 10-point second-half deficit.
Joey McNamara scored a game-high 17 points, including 5 3-pointers with Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 12 for Luther (9-10, 6-4)
Nonconference
Logan 71, Mauston 60
MAUSTON — The Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak thanks to a strong effort from Jacksun Hamilton.
The senior finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with 17 rebounds while Jhakai Funches and Floyd Thomas each added 13 points to lead Logan (4-14).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Central 50, Sparta 38
The Red Raiders (15-6, 8-3) held the Spartans to just nine first half points, taking a 26-9 halftime lead. Sparta was just 2-for-15 in the first 18 minutes.
Brittney Mislivecek and Rachel Peterson each scored 12 points to pace Central, which forced 26 Sparta turnovers.
Laney Schell scored 10 points while Taneea Henderson added nine for Sparta (7-13, 2-10).