High school sports roundup: Holmen gymnastics wins MVC meet

Kamryn McNally took first on the vault (9.575) while teammate Harley Bartels took first on the floor (9.500) to help the Holmen High School gymnastics team take first with 139.750 points Thursday night at the MVC meet at Performance Elite Gymnastics.

Sparta was second (132.750) followed by La Crosse (128.775) and Tomah (108.025).

Yet, it was La Crosse’s Caelen Lansing that took home the all-around crown.

The future Iowa Hawkeye gymnast took first on the uneven bars (9.075) and took second on the vault (9.375), on the beam (9.575) and on the floor (9.450) to finish with an all-around score of 37.375.

Sparta’s Lily Wiegand finished second in the all-around (35.550) thanks to a first place finish on the beam (9.575) and a third-place finish on the vault (9.300).

Hannah Verhulst was also key in helping Holmen capture the meet, taking third in the all-around (35.150) in part to third-place finishes on the bars (8.250), the beam (9.00) and the floor (9.350).

