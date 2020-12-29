High school sports roundup: Holmen makes winner of Meyer in debut

MAUSTON, Wis. -- The Holmen High School boys basketball team returned to the court with a successful performance in the debut of coach Ryan Meyer.

The Vikings extended a six-point halftime lead to a 62-40 victory over Mauston on Tuesday.

“It’s different, working through all of the different things a coach does,” said Meyer, who follows the path forged by Steve Blank, who stepped away in March after 24 seasons and 306 victories. “The subbing, the new 30-second timeout we get to use … it’s a lot different than being a player.”

Senior Cole Kalander led Holmen with 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting and six rebounds. Junior Carter Paulson and senior Logan Steindorf added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Vikings, who won their opener for the first time since 2014.

Steindorf made both of Holmen’s 3-pointers and led the team with seven rebounds.

Tomah 51, Menomonie 45

TOMAH -- The Timberwolves trailed by 10 points after one half, but Carson Lindauer scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half to bring his team back.