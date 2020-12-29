High school sports roundup: Holmen makes winner of Meyer in debut

MAUSTON, Wis. -- The Holmen High School boys basketball team returned to the court with a successful performance in the debut of coach Ryan Meyer.
The Vikings extended a six-point halftime lead to a 62-40 victory over Mauston on Tuesday.
“It’s different, working through all of the different things a coach does,” said Meyer, who follows the path forged by Steve Blank, who stepped away in March after 24 seasons and 306 victories. “The subbing, the new 30-second timeout we get to use … it’s a lot different than being a player.”
Senior Cole Kalander led Holmen with 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting and six rebounds. Junior Carter Paulson and senior Logan Steindorf added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Vikings, who won their opener for the first time since 2014.
Steindorf made both of Holmen’s 3-pointers and led the team with seven rebounds.
Tomah 51, Menomonie 45
TOMAH -- The Timberwolves trailed by 10 points after one half, but Carson Lindauer scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half to bring his team back.
Tomah (8-1) will take a two-game winning streak into a big MVC home game against Onalaska on Monday after getting past the Mustangs (5-4), who were led by Brock Thornton’s 14 points -- 9 of which came in the first half.
Justin Gerke added 13 points for the Timberwolves, who scored 34 points in the second half.
Onalaska Luther 63, Alma Center Lincoln 13
ONALASKA -- Sophomore Isaiah Schwichtenberg scored a game-high 14 points for the Knights (2-0), who held the Hornets to four field goals and one point after halftime.
Gavin Proudfoot added 11 points for Luther, which won its eighth game in a row and opens the Coulee Conference season Tuesday at Black River Falls.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Bangor 48
BANGOR -- The Cardinals (4-1) gave up 31 first-half points and couldn’t make up the 11-point halftime deficit in their first loss of the season.
Hank Reader scored 13 points and Zane Langrehr 12 for Bangor, which made four 3-pointers but missed one at the buzzer. The Cardinals trailed by 14 at one point in the second half and came back to take a one-point lead with about a minute to go before the Chargers (4-4) made two late free throws for the final three-point lead.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Aquinas 64, Sparta 31
SPARTA -- The Blugolds (7-0, 1-0) pushed their conference winning streak to 60 games while beating the Spartans for the 19th time in a row.
Junior Jacy Weisbrod made the most of her looks from the perimeter by knocking down five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 17 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds for the Blugolds, who led 37-8 after one half.
Callie Ziebell, who has committed to play at Bradley, had 11 points for the Spartans (2-2, 0-2).
Sophomore Macy Donarski scored 13 points and senior Bri Bahr 10 for Aquinas, which received a team-high eight rebounds from junior Bailey Theusch.
Nonconference
Holmen 50, G-E-T 43
GALESVILLE -- Junior Marissa Baker scored 14 points to lead the Vikings in their first game of the season.
Baker scored nine points and senior Emily Porath eight of her nine in the first half as Holmen built a 25-16 lead.
Sophomore Kaylin Metzler matched Porath’s nine, and she made one 3-pointer in each half. Junior Ellie Kline went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line in the second half to help keep the Vikings in front.
The Red Hawks (0-2) were led by junior Lindsey Lettner’s 14 points. Juniors Kayli Bratberg and Genna O’Neill added 11 points apiece.
Arcadia 66, Fall Creek 50
FALL CREEK, Wis. -- The Raiders (2-2) became the first team this season to beat the Crickets (4-1), but nothing was reported.
WRESTLING
MVC
Tomah 54, Sparta 34
TOMAH -- The Timberwolves (2-2, 1-0) got back on the winning track after a couple of tough losses by winning their first conference dual of the season.
Sparta’s Corbin Hauser, ranked 10th in Division 1 at 170, bumped up to 182 and pinned Thor Lass.
Tomah received pins from Gavin Finch (120), Logan Boulton (152), Dalton Johnson (160) and Willie Bowie (285). Sparta’s eighth-ranked 285-pounder Madden Connelly did not wrestle.
Nonconference
Holmen 49, Mel.-Min./G-E-T 30
HOLMEN -- The Vikings, ranked fifth in Division 1, received pins from Preston Kratochvill (138), Andrew Weiss (145), Kyle Gerold (160), Cowan Lambert (106) and Jared Rotering (113) to beat the Titans, who received honorable mention in the Division 2 rankings.
Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Tanner Andersen scored a big victory by pinning Sam Smith at the 3:18 mark in a matchup between previous state qualifiers.
Parker Kratochvill (132) won by technical fall, and Branson Beers (152) and Carter Vetsch (195) by major decision for the Vikings.
Riverdale 36, Aquinas 32
Joe Penchi (152) and David Malin (160) recorded pins for the Blugolds, who couldn’t overcome the bonus points of four pins by Riverdale.
Tate Flege won by technical fall at 132, and Riley Klar picked up a decision at 182 for Aquinas.
Westby 57, North Crawford/Seneca 24
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. -- The Norsemen won two of the three matches wrestled by pin. Sophomore Garrett Vatland (152) and junior Jake Collins (285) were victorious for Westby.
Viroqua 36, Belmont/Platteville 30
BELMONT, Wis. -- Senior Cale Anderson, ranked fifth at 152, scored a pin at 160 for the victorious Blackhawks.
Whitehall 60, Arcadia 18
WHITEHALL, Wis. -- Cameron Boland (145), Walker Slaby (106) and Hunter Fitzpatrick (120) all won by pin for the Raiders.