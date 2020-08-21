 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Holmen, Onalaska Luther tennis teams win openers
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Holmen, Onalaska Luther tennis teams win openers

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School girls tennis team beat Viroqua 7-0 at Viking Elementary School in the Coulee Region's first official WIAA event in more than five months on Friday.

The Vikings didn't lose a set in coach Sarah Wengerter's first meet, and senior Natalie Stitt beat Cammie Leer 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles matchup. Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke beat Ashlee Olson and Anika Nemes 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

Rayna Baumgarn, Delaney Gelder and Isabel Plossel also picked up singles wins for Holmen. Jenna Justus and Bridget Torud won at No. 2 doubles, and Madyson Lemke and Heidi Schmelzer won at No. 3 doubles.

Onalaska Luther 5, Aquinas 2

ONALASKA — The Knights won more singles and doubles matches than the Blugolds on the way to a nonconference win at Gullikson Courts.

Aquinas won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, but Onalaska Luther claimed the victory everywhere else.

Cassie Warren (No. 2), Emily Yehle (No. 3) and Emma Larson (No. 4) won for the Knights in singles, and the doubles teams of Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl (No. 2) and Emily Gronholz and Maddy Olson (No. 3) prevailed in doubles.

Aquinas senior Fiona O'Flaherty beat Sarah Hoffe 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and the team of Morgan Thill and Amelia Topolski beat Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

