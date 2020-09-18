 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Holmen soccer posts victory
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Holmen soccer posts victory

{{featured_button_text}}

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School boys soccer team won its second game of the season by beating Arcadia 4-1 in a nonconference matchup Friday.

Spencer Malone scored two goals for the Vikings (2-1-0) in a game they led 3-0 by halftime. Jamison Jungen assisted on both of Malone's goals and converted a penalty kick for Holmen.

Ryan Mead scored an unassisted goal for the Vikings, while Gael Castelan Vazquez scored unassisted for the Raiders.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Sparta 6, Viroqua 1

SPARTA — The Spartans swept the singles matches, but Viroqua's Anneka Cress and Cammie Leer pulled out a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff at No. 1 doubles.

Olivia Blazek (No. 2) and Nadia Tovar (No. 3) won in straight sets in singles, while the teams of Claudia Miller and Maelyn Pitserberger (No. 2) and Claire Pribbernow and Jill Roou (No. 3) did the same in doubles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TribPreps: The return of high school sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News