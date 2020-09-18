High school sports roundup: Holmen soccer posts victory

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School boys soccer team won its second game of the season by beating Arcadia 4-1 in a nonconference matchup Friday.
Spencer Malone scored two goals for the Vikings (2-1-0) in a game they led 3-0 by halftime. Jamison Jungen assisted on both of Malone's goals and converted a penalty kick for Holmen.
Ryan Mead scored an unassisted goal for the Vikings, while Gael Castelan Vazquez scored unassisted for the Raiders.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Sparta 6, Viroqua 1
SPARTA — The Spartans swept the singles matches, but Viroqua's Anneka Cress and Cammie Leer pulled out a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff at No. 1 doubles.
Olivia Blazek (No. 2) and Nadia Tovar (No. 3) won in straight sets in singles, while the teams of Claudia Miller and Maelyn Pitserberger (No. 2) and Claire Pribbernow and Jill Roou (No. 3) did the same in doubles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!