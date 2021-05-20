High school sports roundup: Holmen softball team 10-runs Onalaska

The Holmen High School softball team tightened its grip on first place in the MVC by completing a regular-season sweep of Onalaska on Thursday.

The Vikings scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 12-1 five-inning victory over the Hilltoppers to improve their overall record to 11-3 and their conference mark to 6-1.

Senior Sydney Jahr was 2 for 3 with three runs scored, a home run and three RBI for Holmen, which finished off its scoring with a two-run third. Teammate Bridgette Torud added a 3-for-3 performance with a double and RBI.

Junior Ellie Kline was 2 for 2 with three runs scored for the Vikings, who also received two hits, a double and two RBI from Taylor Pellowski. Jayda Staige was the winning pitcher after recording four strikeouts and allowing one unearned run over five innings.

Ava Smith was 3 for 3 with a double for Onalaska (6-10, 4-4).

Tomah 2, Logan 1

TOMAH — Amanda Lowry and Emma Van Treese each had an RBI to help the Timberwolves improve to 5-6 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Madison Johnson allowed only four hits and struck out eight in seven innings to earn the win.