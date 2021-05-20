High school sports roundup: Holmen softball team 10-runs Onalaska

The Holmen High School softball team tightened its grip on first place in the MVC by completing a regular-season sweep of Onalaska on Thursday.
The Vikings scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 12-1 five-inning victory over the Hilltoppers to improve their overall record to 11-3 and their conference mark to 6-1.
Senior Sydney Jahr was 2 for 3 with three runs scored, a home run and three RBI for Holmen, which finished off its scoring with a two-run third. Teammate Bridgette Torud added a 3-for-3 performance with a double and RBI.
Junior Ellie Kline was 2 for 2 with three runs scored for the Vikings, who also received two hits, a double and two RBI from Taylor Pellowski. Jayda Staige was the winning pitcher after recording four strikeouts and allowing one unearned run over five innings.
Ava Smith was 3 for 3 with a double for Onalaska (6-10, 4-4).
Tomah 2, Logan 1
TOMAH — Amanda Lowry and Emma Van Treese each had an RBI to help the Timberwolves improve to 5-6 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
Madison Johnson allowed only four hits and struck out eight in seven innings to earn the win.
Trista Szafran drove in the lone run for the Rangers (2-9, 1-6), who lost their third straight.
Aquinas 12, Sparta 2
Gracie Cronk struck out four and walked one for the Blugolds (4-9, 4-4), who won their second game in a row.
Elie Klar was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple and scored four runs for Aquinas. Iris Neve added a 2-for-3 performance for Aquinas, and Kayla Fabry hit a home run for the Spartans (1-9, 1-6), who have lost nine straight since opening the season with a win over Aquinas.
Coulee
Westby 8, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — Jayda Berg pitched a four-hit shutout, and the Norsemen took advantage of four errors to score the eight runs and stay undefeated.
Macy Stellner hit a homer and drove in two runs, and Kenzie Stellner was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Norsemen improved to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
The Blackhawks (5-8, 1-5) were led by Whitney Skrede, who was 2 for 3 with a double.
Onalaska Luther 5, Arcadia 4
ONALASKA — The Knights broke into the win column for the first time in a conference game and scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Hannah Matzke grand slam to do it.
Megan Yonkovich was 2 for 4 with a double, and Jolene Jordahl went 2 for 3 for the Knights (5-7, 1-6), while Chloe Halverson and Casidy Pehler were both 2 for 4 for the Raiders (3-7, 3-4). Sarah Yonkovich tripled for Luther, and Pehler drove in two runs for Arcadia. The Raiders closed to within the final score with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 10, Necedah 0 (5)
BANGOR — The Cardinals (11-2, 9-0) scored all of their runs in two innings, including seven in the bottom of the fourth.
Emma Fortier was 2 for 3 with three RBI and a stolen base, while Taylor Jacobson drove in two runs with a triple in the fourth.
Aliyah Langrehr allowed only two hits and struck out six to earn the win.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 23, Whitehall 0 (4)
WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Wildcats (15-0, 12-0) remained unbeaten by scoring in every inning and finishing the Norse with a nine-run fourth.
Sophomore center fielder Kierstyn Kindschy was 3 for 3 with two stolen bases, and senior third baseman McKenna Boe was 2 for 2 with a triple, home run and two RBI for Blair-Taylor. Junior Leah Kidd and sophomore Lexi Lofgren each had five of the Wildcats’ 28 stolen bases, while Chloe Wagner stole four and added a triple.
Melrose-Mindoro 10, Eleva-Strum 4
MELROSE — The Mustangs (4-7, 4-7) tied the game at 3-all with a two-run fourth before taking the lead with four in the bottom of the fifth.
Ella Tracey was 2 for 2 with two RBI and three runs for Melrose-Mindoro, which took advantage of seven errors and snapped a five-game losing streak. Kaitlynn Severson, Nevada Collins, Jayla Anderson and Morgan Tracey drove in a run apiece.
Severson also earned the win; she allowed three runs — one earned — on seven hits in five innings.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 17, Ithaca 3 (4)
STODDARD — The Pirates (9-2, 8-1) cruised to victory after plating 11 runs in the bottom of the second.
Zoey Boardman was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI, and Gracyn Beck was also 3 for 4 with four RBI. Emilee Koch, Jenn Gianoli and Cierra Spears drove in two runs apiece as De Soto took advantage of 10 Ithaca errors.
Jordan Young allowed one run on two hits and struck out 10 in four innings to pick up the win.
BOYS GOLF
Coulee Conference meet
ETTRICK — Black River Falls won Thursday’s conference meet at Ettrick Golf Club behind medalist Mike Antonelli.
Antonelli shot a 2-over-par 38 to help his team finish at 175, just five strokes ahead of G-E-T and seven ahead of Arcadia.
The Tigers’ Caden Skelding shot a 6-over 42 to take fourth, while Evan Anderson shot a 46 and finished ninth. Wyatt Madvig shot a 49 and tied for 11th to round out Black River Falls’ scoring.
The Red Hawks were led by Mason Truax and Sawyer Schmidt, who each shot a 41 and tied for second. Lance Jumbeck shot a 47 and finished 10th.
The Raiders’ Chandler Sonsalla shot a 43 and was fifth, while teammates Cole Sobotta and Dustin Klonecki shot a 45 and tied with West Salem’s Max Goetz for sixth.
The Panthers (200) finished fourth, while Onalaska Luther (215) was fifth and Westby/Viroqua (224) was sixth.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Aquinas 10, Sparta 0
SPARTA — The Blugolds (8-0, 6-0) scored five goals in the first 20 minutes and held a 7-0 advantage at the half.
Senior Amelia Topolski had four goals, freshman Danica Silcox three and junior Finley Harkness two. Senior Delaney Seidel added a goal and two assists.
The Spartans fell to 3-9 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
Onalaska 2, Holmen 2
ONALASKA — Kiya Bronston gave the Hilltoppers (5-1-2, 5-0-1) an early lead off an assist from Jenny Jara, but the Vikings (2-2-2, 2-2-1) responded with goals from Andrea Wink and Nora Lee.
Onalaska’s Amaya Thesing then scored to tie the game.
Summer Nicolai made seven saves for the Hilltoppers, while Hannah Rieck made nine for Holmen.
West Salem 3, Central 0
WEST SALEM — Marina Thompson, Sydney Hammes and McKenna Ferguson all scored for the Panthers (5-3, 4-2), while Hammes and Ella Jordan had an assist apiece.
The RiverHawks fell to 3-4-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the conference.
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Aquinas 6, Sparta 1
SPARTA — The Blugolds won every match except at No. 3 singles.
Joe O’Flaherty, Lars Gunersen and Shane Willenbring won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, while pairings of Seth Capelli/Garrett Butler, Ethan Schamberger/Jarryd Helfrich and Samuel Dickinson/Paulie Reuteman won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Adam Thompson won in three sets at No. 3 singles for the Spartans.
Holmen 4, Logan 3
The Vikings earned wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles and Nos. 1 and 2 doubles.
The Rangers, who were without their No. 1 singles player in William Coffee, got wins from Alex Konczakowski (No. 3 singles), Tyler Stevenson (No. 4 singles) and Charlie Schleifer/Brayden Depaolo (No. 3 doubles).
Coulee
Viroqua 6, West Salem 1
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won every match except at No. 1 singles.
Dalton Buros, Ben Kane and Odin Snowdeal won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, while pairings of Ben Gillen/Eric Jerdee, Blaine Conaway/Garry Mishler and Ethan Tubbin/Harry Devine won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Jack Hehli won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for the Panthers.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sparta Invitational
Westby’s girls and Onalaska’s boys won team championships. The Norsemen (189.83) held off the second-place Hilltoppers (166.33) in the girls competition, while Onalaska (176) finished comfortably ahead of second-place Tomah (123.5) in the boys.
Senior Grace Hebel won the 100 (13.44 seconds), 200 (27.35) and long jump (15-11½) to lead Westby. Sophomore Megah Nelson was a double winner with victories in the 300 hurdles (49.0) and pole vault (9-0) and helped the 1,600 relay team win with a time of 9:07.34). Audra Johnson (3,200, 12:54) and Bethany Roethel (triple jump, 32-5¾) also won events for the Norsemen.
Onalaska’s girls were led by wins from Lydia Malecek (400, 59.7), Carolyn Kearns (800, 2;32.42) Rachel Hosch (1,600, 5:44.77). The Malecek sisters — including Kora — also teams up with Jillian Lonning to win the 3,200 relay (9:07.27), and Jenna Richgels, Carmen Roraff, Josie Blum and Taylor Molling won the 800 relay (1:53.52) for the Hilltoppers. Jennifer Garves added a win in the high jump (4-10).
Sparta’s Callie Ziebell won the shot put (30-2) and Brookwood’s Cora Brandau the discus (86-5).
Tomah senior Baily Hyatt had the big individual performance in the boys meet with victories in the 100 (11.45), 200 (23.04) and long jump (21-11). Teammate Evan Westpfahl won the shot put (43-1) and discus (112-8).
Onalaska posted its victory behind wins from Blake Burnstad (1,600, 4:53.31), Tyler Lee (3,200, 10:51.59), Landon Peterson (110 hurdles, 15.43), Nick Odom (triple jump, 41-5). Its 400 relay (47.25) and 800 relay (1:31.71) teams also won with Odom running on both and Peterson on the 800.
Westby’s Brett Jorgenson won the 400 (51.8), Brookwood’s Dan Peterson the 800 (2:10.94), De Soto’s Cezar Garcia the high jump (5-10) and Westby’s Evan Gluch the pole vault (12-6).