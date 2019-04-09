The Central High School softball team was able to do something rare in an MVC game on Tuesday at Shelby Fields — get runners in scoring position against Holmen pitcher Delaney Sacia.
But Sacia showed her mettle by not letting those runners come around to score in a 3-1 Vikings win.
Sacia, a senior, worked out of trouble in multiple innings, struck out eight, and allowed just one run on a Beth Meyers home run in the sixth inning.
With Sacia getting the job done in the circle, Holmen broke a scoreless tie when Sydney Jahr hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Samantha Chapman was 2-for-2 for Holmen, as well.
Zoe Heintz went 2-for-3 and pitched seven innings for Central.
Logan 12, Sparta 4
SPARTA — Lauren Erickson was 3-for-5 with a double and two singles for the Rangers, who scored four runs in the third and three in the sixth and seventh.
The Spartans scored all of their runs in the bottom of the seventh and received a pair of hits from Peyton Jones. Marissa Kleman struck out eight for Logan, and Alecia Kirchoff struck out seven for Sparta.
Coulee
G-E-T 9, Westby 8
GALESVILLE — Genna O’Neill capped a 4-for-5 performance with an RBI single that broke an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Norsemen (1-4, 1-2) had taken an 8-7 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh — Ruby DeGarmo had an RBI — before the Red Hawks (3-3, 2-2) came back.
Alexa Hammond, who was 3-for-5, led off with a double and eventually scored on a groundout by Lexi Wagner before O’Neill’s winner. Cassie Schmitz was 2-for-4 with a double and Taylor Rahlf 2-for-3 with two RBI for G-E-T.
DeGarmo and Macey Stellner were 2-for-4 for Westby, which received a two-run home run from Chloe Stellner.
Black River Falls 13, Viroqua 3 (5)
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers scored in all five innings played, including six in the fifth.
Elly Christenson and Madison Eberhardt had three RBI apiece for Black River Falls, while Naomi Lloyd went 3-for-4.
Hallie Sherry went 2-for-3 with three RBI for Viroqua.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 16, Lincoln 0 (4)
BLAIR — The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) scored 11 runs in the second inning to get a quick victory.
Bailey Hammond tripled and drove in three runs, and teammates Danyelle Waldera and Marlee Nehring drove in two apiece for Blair-Taylor, which received one-hit pitching from Lauren Steien and Chloe Wagner. Ari Charles was 1-for-1 with a double, three walks and three runs scored.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 11, Kickapoo 1 (5)
DE SOTO — The Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back in taking care of the Panthers.
Center fielder Riley Anderson drove in two runs for De Soto, which had eight hits and took advantage of four Kickapoo errors. Third baseman Val Osthoff also had two RBI for the Pirates, who received a 2-for-4 performance from shortstop Zoey Boardman.
Jordan Young pitched all five innings, allowing three hits and striking out five.
Nonconference
Cashton 15, North Crawford 5 (5)
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Allison Brownell’s grand slam sparked a five-run second inning and lifted the Eagles to a win.
Brownell went 3-for-4 to go with four RBI, while Hayley Connelly went 3-for-3 with three doubles, and Tegan Hundt added two hits and two RBI for Cashton (4-1).
BASEBALL
Coulee
Westby 2, Viroqua 1 (8)
WESTBY — Clayton Slack broke the scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, but the Norsemen came back.
Sam Strangstalien led off with a single and later scored on a wild pitch before Gunnar Hanson singled to bring Hunter Ward home with the winning run.
Hunter Vikemyr pitched seven innings with six strikeouts and one walk for the Blackhawks, and Strangstalien pitched 7⅔ innings with six strikeouts and two walks allowed.
G-E-T 5, Black River Falls 4
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Sawyer Schmidt had three hits and an RBI, and Bryce Burns added two hits for the Red Hawks (2-3, 2-0). Ike Marley struck out seven and pitched a complete game for G-E-T.
Arcadia 10, Onalaska Luther 0
ONALASKA — Arcadia pitching allowed three hits while the offense scored in five of the seven innings.
Chase Patzner went 2-for-3 including a double, drew two walks, and had two RBI for Arcadia, while Trace Bjorge handed a hit and two RBI. Nathan Breska also doubled.
Tim Rohn got the win after pitching five scoreless innings and striking out six.
Nonconference
La Crescent 8, Aquinas 5
LA CRESCENT — A second inning full of singles and stolen bases powered a five-run rally that helped the Lancers (3-1) take a lead they didn’t relinquish.
Five singles and stolen bases to get those runners into scoring position got the Lancers on the board in the second inning. Sam Wieser had two hits, Cade McCool had two hits including a triple, and Isaac Petersen had a double for La Crescent. Petersen also picked up the win after pitching the final three innings.
Ethan Raupe, Jared Everson and Michael Lium all doubled for Aquinas, while Justin Bausch went 2-for-4.
West Salem 10, Sparta 3
WEST SALEM — The Panthers scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pad their lead to 7-0 in a win over the Spartans.
Trenton Foreman was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI, and Josh Hauser and Caleb Weber each went 2-for-4 with two RBI for West Salem, which had 10 hits. Ethan Gregerson allowed six hits and one earned run over five innings before Foreman and Hauser pitched the sixth and seventh, respectively.
Brett Stussel and Phillip Richards were 2-for-4 for the Spartans.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Onalaska 2, Aquinas 1
ONALASKA — Kenzie Miller scored with an assist from Kayley Manglitz to give the Hilltoppers a win over the Blugolds. Morgan Thill added a goal for Aquinas, but it couldn’t tie the score.
Ellie Smith scored with an assist from Olivia Gamoke in the first half for Onalaska, which received eight saves from Sam Plantz. Jacy Weisbrod stopped 11 shots for Aquinas.
Holmen 2, Central 0
Andrea Wink scored both goals for the Vikings in a win at Fields For Kids.
Wink’s goal in the sixth minute came off an assist from Haley Valiska. She then scored unassisted in the 53rd minute.
Alexis Treadway tallied five saves for Holmen (4-1, 1-0); Brooke Kesky had eight for Central (1-1-1, 0-1).
West Salem 6, Tomah 0
WEST SALEM — Senior Sam Olson scored three goals — running her season total to 11 — and assisted on one for the Panthers (4-2, 1-0).
Kara Gavaghan had one goal and three assists, and Sydney Hammes and Marina Thompson each scored once for West Salem, which received five saves and the shutout from Audrey Godlewski.
Sparta 7, Logan 0
SPARTA — Savannah Holcomb scored four goals to spark the Spartans to a win.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Logan 7, Viroqua 0
The Rangers won all seven matches in straight sets. Ian Hoffland won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Garrett Simmons and Avery Schams did the same at No. 1 doubles.