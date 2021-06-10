High school sports roundup: Holmen softball team sweeps G-E-T

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School softball team swept G-E-T by scores of 3-2 and 7-5 in a nonconference doubleheader on Thursday.

The Vikings (17-5) ran their winning streak to five games with two wins over the Red Hawks (13-6), who had won six of their past seven. Holmen won the first game in the bottom of the eighth inning before winning a five-inning second game.

Senior Jayda Staige struck out six and allowed five hits in pitching a complete game in the opener. She also drove in the winning run in the eighth. Emily Szak was 2 for 4, and Sydney Jahr hit an inside-the-park home run for Holmen in the first game.

Genna O’Neill pitched the first game and hit a home run during a 2-for-4 performance for the Red Hawks.

Holmen’s Kaylin Metzler was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBI in the second game, which was won by pitcher Marci Jacobson (three strikeouts, no walks, three hits allowed in 3⅓ innings). Ellie Kline doubled, walked and scored twice for the Vikings.

Lindsey Lettner was 2 for 2 with a walk and scored twice in the second game for G-E-T. Ryann Duffenbach drove in two runs and scored another for the Red Hawks, who finished second in the Coulee Conference.

