HOLMEN — Lynsey Anderson came through when the Holmen High School softball team needed her, and her single in the bottom of the seventh pushed the Vikings to a 3-2 walk-off, nonconference win over West Salem on Friday at Viking Elementary.
Hannah Lazarescu led off the seventh with a triple, so West Salem intentionally walked the next two batters to load the bases. Anderson’s grounder up the middle was stopped behind second base by the shortstop, but there was no play and Lazarescu came home for the winning run for Holmen (1-0).
Senior Delaney Sacia pitched a complete game, striking out 11 and allowing eight hits. McKenzie Winker and Lazarescu each went 2-for-3, while sophomore Ashley Krueger’s two-run single in the sixth inning tied the game at 2.
Sam Thompson pitched for West Salem (1-1), striking out five. Taylor Feyen started the scoring with double in the fifth for the Panthers.
Aquinas 17,
National Cathedral 6
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Blugolds were quick on their feet against National Cathedral School, stealing 12 bases at Walt Disney World Resort.
Sydney Schamberger had four stolen bases, and teammates Gracie Malin and Elizabeth Horstman each had two. Horstman (4-for-4) also had four hits and two RBI. Malin and Kayla Bahr each had three hits in 3-for-5 performances.
Annie Balduzzi earned the win after pitching two innings with two strikeouts and three hits.
Viroqua 8, Kickapoo 4
VIROQUA — A four-run fifth inning was enough for the Blackhawks to break a 4-4 tie and nail down the win over Kickapoo.
Viroqua had 12 hits, three of which came from Olivia Thew. Chandlor Volden, Hallie Sherry, Alicia Stuber and Jessica Tryggestad had the remaining eight hits with two apiece.
Mackenzie Stalsberg struck out 10 and walked three to earn the win.
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Aquinas 4, C-FC 2
The Blugolds started scoring in the bottom of the third and did just enough to hold off the Pirates at Holy Cross.
After putting up two runs in the third, Aquinas built a 3-1 lead which was extended by one in the fourth. Jake Savoldelli had two hits — including a double — and scored a run, while teammate Brandon Merfeld had a hit and a stolen base.
C-FC was led by a trio of players — Zach Foley, Michael Bissen and Landon Stoppelmoor — who each had two hits.
Onalaska 9, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — The Hilltoppers opened their season in shutout fashion while also recording 12 hits against the Red Hawks (0-1).
Onalaska (1-0) had five players with two hits, including Nick Pica and Carter Stobb, who had a double and three RBI apiece. Pica had a three-run double in the fifth inning with two outs.
Prairie du Chien 5,
Viroqua 4 (8)
Prairie du Chien scored once to tie the game in the seventh inning and again to win it in the eighth at Copeland Park.
Viroqua used a two-run bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead and was led by Clayton Slack and Mason Skrede’s two hits apiece.
Reliever Dylan Coleman was the winning pitcher for Prairie du Chien after taking over for Gavin Gillitzer. Tyler Smock had two hits, and six others contributed with one.
Baraboo 3, Tomah 2
BARABOO, Wis. — The Timberwolves (0-1) held on to a 2-2 tie until the top of the sixth inning, which was when the Thunderbirds scored a run to take a lead that eventually won the game.