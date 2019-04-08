SPARTA — Holmen High School’s boys golf team captured the team title at the first MVC meet of the season at River Run Golf Course in Sparta, posting four scores in the top 10 to total 334 strokes.
Tomah (342) was close behind, with three of its players tying for fifth place overall.
Sparta junior Austin Erickson earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 74, while Holmen senior Cody Dirks was close behind with a 77.
Nathan Demaschke (84), Carson Brock (86), and Brennan Dirks (87) rounded out Holmen’s scorers. Tomah’s Hunter Neumann, Kale Gnewikow and Jack Christen all tied for fifth overall with 86s.
BASEBALL
MVC
Onalaska 7, Aquinas 5
The Hilltoppers used a five-run fourth inning to take — and keep — the lead away from Aquinas.
Onalaska recorded seven hits with Carter Stobb (2-for-4) being the only player with multiple hits. Ray Heilman and Michael Savarin stole a base a piece.
Brandon Merfeld led the Blugolds with his 3-for-3 plate performance that included a double. Justin Bausch also doubled, which scored two runners.
Connor Haggerty earned the win by pitching 5⅓ innings with four strikeouts and five walks.
Sparta 8, Logan 6
The Spartans broke a scoreless deadlock with three runs in the six inning, and then added five more in the seventh.
Phillip Richards went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and Brett Stuessel went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to power the Sparta (4-0, 2-0) offense. Stuessel also pitched, striking out 10 in 6⅓ innings.
Logan (1-4, 1-1) cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth, and scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the comeback fell short. Ethan Hanewall hit a homer and had two RBI for the Rangers.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 7, Royall 1
ELROY, Wis. — Dylan Sprain pitched a full seven innings with just two hits to secure the win for Bangor.
Sprain struck out four and walked three in his two-hit pitching performance. Matthieu Oesterle led the Cardinals’ offense by going 3-for-4 with a double. Trevor Jones (2-for-5), Noah Friet (2-for-4) and Ashton Michek (2-for-4) all had a pair of hits in the win.
Nonconference
Westby 8, Riverdale 2
WESTBY — The Norseman scored six runs in the first two innings and kept Riverdale’s bats quiet.
Hunter Ward went 3-for-4, while Nolan Rux (2-for-4, two RBI), Weston Kabat (2-for-3, two doubles) powered Westby’s hot start.
SOFTBALL
MVC
Aquinas 6, Central 5
The Blugolds’ offense did just enough with a three-run fourth inning to come away with a win at Pammel Creek Fields.
Gracie Malin went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Sydney Schamberger went 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace the Aquinas (3-3, 2-1) attack.
Maddie Trussoni went 2-for-4 for Central, which tied the game at three in the fourth inning.
Coulee
West Salem 7, Westby 1
WESTBY — The Panthers got ahead early and then extended their lead in the middle innings, which was more than enough for pitcher Sam Thompson.
Thompson struck out 12 over seven innings, while Kendall Gerke went 3-for-4 and Abby Cavadini went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the seventh inning for West Salem (9-3, 5-0).
Lauren Jacobs doubled for Westby (1-3, 1-1), which scored its run in the first inning.
Ridge and Valley
Ithaca 9, De Soto 4 (8)
STODDARD — The Bulldogs broke a 4-all tie with five runs in the eighth inning to sink a comeback effort from De Soto.
The Pirates scored twice in the fifth and seventh innings after falling behind 4-0, but couldn’t continue to hold back Ithaca’s offense.
Val Osthoff had two hits, including a double, and three RBI for the Pirates.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 11, Royal 8
ELROY, Wis. — The Cardinals (4-0, 3-0) scored in each of the last five innings to stay unbeaten.
Jadyn Larson went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Jordyn Schurhammer hit a two-run double.
Cashton 12, New Lisbon 10
CASHTON — The Eagles (3-1, 2-0) recorded 13 hits to defeat New Lisbon and remain undefeated in the Scenic Bluffs.
The high scoring was powered by a five-run second inning and four-run fourth. Haylee Conley recorded a two-run double in each inning as she finished 3-for-4. Natalie Kramer was 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and Allison Brownell was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.
Brianna Wanek tossed seven innings and struck out 10 to earn the win.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 3, Caledonia/Spring Grove 0
CALEDONIA — Kaylee Pogodzinski struck out 11 and walked none as she shut out Caledonia/Spring Grove.
The Lancers won with three hits, one of which came from Pogodzinski, while Jessica Kruckow added a two-run single.
Grace Privet wound up with the loss after striking out nine and walking three.
Nonconference
Tomah 6, G-E-T 1
GALESVILLE — Back-to-back-to-back doubles in the second inning powered an early Tomah (3-2) rally.
Alyssa Whaley, Abby Sherwood, and Ivy Linden all tallied two hits and had doubles in the second inning. Josie Mathison went 2-for-2 with a homer in the sixth inning. Ella Plueger pitched and struck out five for the Timberwolves.
Cassie Schmitz went 2-for-2 to lead G-E-T (2-3), and Amy Gappa stemmed Tomah’s offense after entering the game in the third inning.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Aquinas 4, Melrose-Mindoro 0
MELROSE — The Blugolds were able to jump out to a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to goals from Claire Donal and Amelia Topolski.
Early in the second half, Finley Harkness was able to find the net after receiving an assist from Fiona O'Flaherty to make it 3-0. Natalie Horstman finished out the scoring with an unassisted goal.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Winona Cotter 4, Aquinas 3
WINONA, Minn. — A 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles by Matt Besek and Joey Renk sealed the win for the Ramblers.
Taylor Servais topped Rob Besek 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3 singles to post the Blugolds’ lone singles win.