High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team advances to sectional

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball will await a WIAA Division 1 sectional assignment after blowing past Logan and Central in regional semifinal and championship matches at Bernie L. Ferry Field House on Saturday.

The Vikings (12-0) first beat the Rangers 25-7, 25-14, 25-12 before the second-seeded RiverHawks beat third-seeded Sparta 22-25, 25-11, 25-21, 17-25, 15-13 in the second semifinal.

Holmen then beat Central for the second time in three days, this time by scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-5.

Senior Raegan Boe had a combined 15 kills — eight against the RiverHawks — while junior Ellie Kline had a combined 43 digs. Senior Sydney Jahr had nine kills against Logan, and junior Mara Schmidt added seven.

Junior Marissa Pederson had 21 assists against the Rangers and freshman Rayna McArdle 18 assists against Central. Sophomore Kayla Christnovich also had seven kills and four blocks in the championship match.

Central sophomore Lauren Buley had 13 kills against Sparta and 10 against Holmen. Cleon Tillman had 16 digs against the Spartans and 13 against the Vikings.