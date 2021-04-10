High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team advances to sectional

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball will await a WIAA Division 1 sectional assignment after blowing past Logan and Central in regional semifinal and championship matches at Bernie L. Ferry Field House on Saturday.
The Vikings (12-0) first beat the Rangers 25-7, 25-14, 25-12 before the second-seeded RiverHawks beat third-seeded Sparta 22-25, 25-11, 25-21, 17-25, 15-13 in the second semifinal.
Holmen then beat Central for the second time in three days, this time by scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-5.
Senior Raegan Boe had a combined 15 kills — eight against the RiverHawks — while junior Ellie Kline had a combined 43 digs. Senior Sydney Jahr had nine kills against Logan, and junior Mara Schmidt added seven.
Junior Marissa Pederson had 21 assists against the Rangers and freshman Rayna McArdle 18 assists against Central. Sophomore Kayla Christnovich also had seven kills and four blocks in the championship match.
Central sophomore Lauren Buley had 13 kills against Sparta and 10 against Holmen. Cleon Tillman had 16 digs against the Spartans and 13 against the Vikings.
The RiverHawks also received 13 kills from Nicole Paulson, nine blocks from Libby Mickelson and 13 digs, 25 assists and four aces from Avery Veenendall against Sparta.
Holmen will be seeded on Sunday for Tuesday’s sectional tournament.
DIVISION 2
BANGOR — Second-seeded Cashton took care of Brookwood in the semifinals 25-4, 25-15, 25-18 in the semifinal round, then beat top-seeded Bangor 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23 to advance to the sectional tournament.
No other details were reported.
CROSS COUNTRY
La Crosse Invitational
WEST SALEM — Logan senior Tracy Bye won an individual championship in a quadrangular at Maple Grove Venues.
Bye’s time of 17 minutes, 15.8 seconds was better than any other boy as he helped the Rangers to a second-place finish and team score of 33. Only Eau Claire Memorial was better (25).
Logan teammates Daniel Wilson and Jamison Jones were fourth and seventh, respectively, with times of 18:05.5 and 18:20.09. Logan’s Andrew Hackbarth (18:31.7) rounded out the top 10 for the Rangers.
Sophomore Gavin Benzing was eighth overall (18:24.6) to lead fourth-place Bangor, which posted a team score of 97.
Central’s boys ran as an incomplete team, and senior Preston Graul placed third (17:44.6).