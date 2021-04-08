High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team completes unbeaten spring regular season

The Holmen High School volleyball team completed an undefeated spring season by taking down Central 25-16, 25-13, 25-14 at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Vikings won their 10th match without a loss by sweeping the RiverHawks a second time. This is Holmen’s sixth sweep of the spring, which continues with a WIAA Division 1 regional Saturday in Holmen.
Sophomore Kyla Christnovich had nine kills to lead the Vikings, who also received 22 assists from Marissa Pederson, 20 digs from junior Ellie Kline and four blocks apiece from Christnovich and junior Harley Bartels.
Junior Mara Schmidt added eight kills and Pederson two aces.
Sophomore Lauren Buley had nine kills to lead the RiverHawks. Sophomore Avery Veenendall had 10 assists and senior Cleo Tillman seven digs.
The Vikings are seeded first for Saturday’s regional and play fourth-seeded Logan (3-7) in the first quarterfinal at 9 a.m. Second-seeded Central (7-6) faces third-seeded Sparta (8-4) at 11:30 a.m. with the winners meeting up at 2 p.m.
Sparta 3, Eau Claire North 2
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Spartans beat the Huskies 21-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 15-11.
Senior Callie Ziebell had a team-high 20 kills and added six digs and five blocks for Sparta, while senior teammate Kelsey Baker had 15 kills, 25 assists and 13 digs.
Maka Simao had 36 digs, Abby Schell 18 assists and 12 digs and Kayla Fabry nine kills.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 3, Bangor 0
CASHTON — The Eagles won, but no set scores or details were reported.
Wonewoc-Center 3, Brookwood 0
ONTARIO — The Wolves won 25-17, 28-26, 25-7, but no details were reported.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Eau Claire North 3, Logan 1
Freshman Solomon Szymanski tied the game at 1 with an assist from Junior Wyatt in the 47th minutes, but the Huskies pulled away.
Elliot Solberg scored twice for North, and Joshua John assisted on both goals. Eliot Gannon scored with an assist from Jack Ertz to break the tie in the 52nd minute.
Holmen 4, Sparta 0
HOLMEN — The Vikings won. No details were reported.