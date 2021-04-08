High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team completes unbeaten spring regular season

The Holmen High School volleyball team completed an undefeated spring season by taking down Central 25-16, 25-13, 25-14 at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Vikings won their 10th match without a loss by sweeping the RiverHawks a second time. This is Holmen’s sixth sweep of the spring, which continues with a WIAA Division 1 regional Saturday in Holmen.

Sophomore Kyla Christnovich had nine kills to lead the Vikings, who also received 22 assists from Marissa Pederson, 20 digs from junior Ellie Kline and four blocks apiece from Christnovich and junior Harley Bartels.

Junior Mara Schmidt added eight kills and Pederson two aces.

Sophomore Lauren Buley had nine kills to lead the RiverHawks. Sophomore Avery Veenendall had 10 assists and senior Cleo Tillman seven digs.

The Vikings are seeded first for Saturday’s regional and play fourth-seeded Logan (3-7) in the first quarterfinal at 9 a.m. Second-seeded Central (7-6) faces third-seeded Sparta (8-4) at 11:30 a.m. with the winners meeting up at 2 p.m.

Sparta 3, Eau Claire North 2

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Spartans beat the Huskies 21-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 15-11.