High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team downs Logan

The Holmen High School volleyball team came back from losing the first set to beat Logan 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 on Tuesday to keep an unbeaten season going.

The Vikings (6-0) were led by senior Raegan Boe's 15 kills and lost a set for just the second time this season.

Junior Ellie Kline had 32 digs, and Boe added 12, while junior Marissa Pederson led the way with 21 assists. Junior Chloe Hammond had nine kills and three blocks, and Kline added three aces.

The Rangers (2-4) were led by sophomore Jazzy Davis, who had nine kills. Senior Lauren Boge had 22 digs, while freshman Ava Dettwiler had 17 assists and 13 digs and senior Avery Werner 12 assists and 10 digs.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, Seneca 2

BANGOR — The cardinals prevailed 24-26, 25-11, 17-25, 25-17, 15-10 to get back on the winning track after a loss to Cashton.

Junior Madisyn Herman and sophomore Joeryn Freit had 17 and 15 kills, respectively, for Bangor (7-1). Senior teammate Megan Miedema added 41 digs and senior McKenna Riley 24 assists.