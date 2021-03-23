High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team downs Logan

The Holmen High School volleyball team came back from losing the first set to beat Logan 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 on Tuesday to keep an unbeaten season going.
The Vikings (6-0) were led by senior Raegan Boe's 15 kills and lost a set for just the second time this season.
Junior Ellie Kline had 32 digs, and Boe added 12, while junior Marissa Pederson led the way with 21 assists. Junior Chloe Hammond had nine kills and three blocks, and Kline added three aces.
The Rangers (2-4) were led by sophomore Jazzy Davis, who had nine kills. Senior Lauren Boge had 22 digs, while freshman Ava Dettwiler had 17 assists and 13 digs and senior Avery Werner 12 assists and 10 digs.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 3, Seneca 2
BANGOR — The cardinals prevailed 24-26, 25-11, 17-25, 25-17, 15-10 to get back on the winning track after a loss to Cashton.
Junior Madisyn Herman and sophomore Joeryn Freit had 17 and 15 kills, respectively, for Bangor (7-1). Senior teammate Megan Miedema added 41 digs and senior McKenna Riley 24 assists.
Cashton 3, Brookwood 0
ONTARIO — The Eagles took care of the Falcons 25-12, 25-14, 25-10, but no details were reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSHSL sections
1A semifinal
Houston 62, Hayfield 49
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The top-seeded Hurricanes (17-0) pulled away from a one-point halftime deficit to advance to a championship game against third-seeded Kingsland (17-2) at Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
Senior Emma Geiwitz scored 26 points for Houston, which also received a 25-point, 15-reboound performance from sophomore Sydney Torgerson and made 24 of 31 attempts from the free-throw line.
The Hurricanes hosted Kingsland during the regular season and won the game 52-50.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 94, Central/Logan 76
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Freshman Shefali Ramakrishnan won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle and swam with winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams for Central/Logan, but no times were provided.