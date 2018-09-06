HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team lost a tough match to Aquinas on Tuesday but came back with a big win on Thursday.
The Vikings became the first MVC team to beat Logan by posting a 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 victory, putting themselves back into second place in the conference standings with a 3-1 record.
Kenzie Winker had 16 kills and nine digs to lead Holmen. Emily Wall added nine kills, Claire Eade 20 digs, Lynsey Anderson 15 assists, Sam Millard 14 assists and Ellie Kline 11 digs.
Junior Marissa Kleman, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, had 13 kills and 20 digs to lead the Rangers (3-1). Jenna Davis had seven digs and five blocks, Anna Koblitz 14 assists and Lauren Boge 12 digs for Logan.
Aquinas 3, Tomah 0
TOMAH — Junior Lexi Donarski led Aquinas with 11 kills, eight digs and two aces to keep Aquinas unbeaten in the MVC.
The first-place Blugolds (4-0), ranked second in Division 3 by the WVCA, finished with a 25-24, 25-22, 25-13 victory. Taylor Theusch and Claire Dolan paced the offense with 15 assists apiece, and Megan Scheidt tallied 17 digs to lead the defense.
Tomah (0-3) was led by Savannah Murphy with six kills, while Ella Plueger recorded six assists.
Central 3, Onalaska 2
The Red Raiders (3-6, 1-4) earned their first conference victory with a five-set win over Onalaska (8-8, 2-3).
Central prevailed 25-12, 18-25, 25-15, 14-25, 15-11 to come out on top. Gina Knudsen led the way with 10 kills and two blocks as Cleo Tillman had 17 digs and Autumn Paulson 14 assists. Izabella Pigorsch chipped in with seven aces.
The Hilltoppers were led by Carly Skemp with 7 kills and Emma Kujawa with 15 digs. Cailie Kowal and Caitlin Zlbaek had a combined 24 assists.
Coulee
Black River Falls 3, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — The Tigers posted a 25-12, 25-16, 25-13 three-set win to sweep Viroqua.
Samantha Blackdeer led Black River Falls (12-5, 2-1) with 17 kills and five digs as Abby Ross helped out the offense with 19 assists.
Viroqua (3-3, 0-1) got four kills each from Ashley Garder and Jenna Harless.
West Salem 3, Arcadia 0
WEST SALEM — West Salem earned its second conference victory by sweeping Arcadia 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 at home.
The Panthers (11-1, 2-0) were led by Natalie Jeranek as she racked up 12 kills and 10 digs while Brooke Bentzen chipped in with 35 assists, 12 digs and two aces. The team also received 20 digs from Sam Olson.
Ellie Hoesley recorded eight kills and Maddie Reichwein 12 assists to lead Arcadia (7-5, 2-2).
G-E-T 3, Luther 2
ONALASKA — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau won two of the first three sets only to watch the Knights rally and send it to five. The Red Hawks prevailed in the fifth set, and won the match 25-13, 14-25, 25-13, 23-25, 16-14. Kaitlyn Kennedy led Luther with 21 kills, while teammate Emily Wintrone recorded 31 assists.
Scenic Bluffs
Hillsboro 3, Bangor 0
BANGOR — Jessica Mitchell had 14 kills for the Tigers, who won 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 and spoiled the Cardinals’ conference opener.
Cashton 3, Wonewoc-Center 0
CASHTON — Adelynn Hyatt had 12 kills, Ally Peterson 36 assists and Hailey Huntzicker six kills for the Eagles, who won 25-21, 25-15, 25-17.
Three Rivers
Rushford-Peterson 3,
La Crescent 0
LA CRESCENT — Paige McKinnon recorded seven digs for the Lancers in their season opener.
La Crescent (0-1, 0-1) were defeated by Rushford-Peterson 26-24, 25-10, 25-19. Chloe Walden helped the Lancers with six assists and three kills.
Dairyland
Mel-Min 3, C-FC 0
MELROSE — The Mustangs swept the Pirates 25-18, 25-11, 25-22 in conference play.
Calette Lockington set up the Mustang (12-3, 2-0) hitters with 27 assists, 14 of which turned into kills for Emily Herzberg.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Holmen 5, Logan 1
HOLMEN — The Vikings (5-1-1, 4-0-1) first game on their new home field ended in their favor as the held Logan scoreless until the 89th minute.
Holmen received at least one goal from four players and entered halftime with a 3-0 lead. Jackson Lutz recorded eight saves to ensure the Vikings stayed ahead of the Rangers.
Griffin Sullivan scored Logan’s lone goal as Jared Restel tallied 14 saves.
Onalaska 3, Central 1
ONALASKA — Mario Villasenor and Jordan Groshek scored first-half goals to put Onalaska (3-1-1, 5-1-2) in control of the MVC battle, and Zak Turner sealed it with a second-half goal to put the Hilltoppers up 3-0. Andrew Lee scored an unassisted goal for Central.
Jacob Breiling recorded three saves for Onalaska.
Tomah 2, Aquinas 0
TOMAH — Dylan Richer and Devin Gebhardt scored goals for the Timberwolves (3-3, 1-3), who received a shutout from goalkeeper Nolas Stees and his two saves. The Blugolds fell to 0-4 in the conference.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 8,
Winona Cotter 0
WINONA, Minn. — The Lancers netted five second-half goals as they blanked Cotter.
Russell Drye got the ball rolling in the fifth minute to give La Crescent an early lead after an assist from Andy Lopez. The team scored twice again in the first half with one goal coming from Joey Schreier and another from Isaac Petersen, who also netted two second-half goals.
Mitch Dryden recorded the shutout with eight saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Winona Cotter 2,
La Crescent 0
LA CRESCENT — Olivia Gardner scored twice for the Ramblers, who handed the Lancers (3-1, 1-0) their first loss of the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Central 4, Onalaska 3
ONALASKA — The No. 2 doubles duo of Charlotte Linebarger and Myle Luong defeated Jessica and Reagan Kalosis 6-4, 6-4 to give Central one of its four wins in a big dual victory.
The Red Raiders also received a victory come from Caitlyn Knobloch (18-0), who defeated Willa Brown 6-1, 6-0 in a No. 3 singles match.
The No. 1 singles match was won by Onalaska’s Faith Leithold in a 6-1, 6-1 match against Elizabeth Burelbach. The Hilltoppers earned another victory in the No. 1 doubles match as Lauren Garves and Chloe Leithold defeated Madi Lund and Cydney Livingston 6-3, 6-0.
Aquinas 5, Tomah 2
Aquinas won all but one singles match and one doubles against Tomah at UW-La Crosse.
No. 1 singles Giselle Fisher defeated Lillie McMullen in a 6-1, 6-1 match. Fiona O’Flaherty earned a No. 2 singles victory for the Blugolds as she defeated Cadence Thomson 6-1, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Grace Smith and Maggie Burgmeier gave Aquinas a 6-1, 6-3 victory as they defeated Macy Arch and Haley Bradley.
Logan 4, Holmen 3
The Rangers (1-1) received wins from Enya Szymanski, Sydney Roswall, Tatyana Roberts and the No. 1 doubles team of Jordi Pasch and Allison Erickson. Szymanski and Roberts won three-set matches.
CROSS COUNTRY
La Crescent Invitational
LA CRESCENT — The La Crescent boys won their home invitational with 38 points after narrowly escaping Lake City by one point.
Thomas Lechnir led the Lancers with a fourth-place finish after running for 17 minutes, 35 seconds. Teammate Dane McCormick (17:44) followed in fifth as Camdan Nolop (17:55) finished in eighth. Jake Boudreau (18:13) and Bryce Duffy (18:20) finished 7 seconds apart for 10th and 11th place, respectively.
La Crescent’s girls finished third in a meet won by Winona Cotter. Lydia Rosendahl (18:00) led the Lancers with her 12th-place finish followed by Katy Steffes (18:09) in 13th.