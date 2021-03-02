High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team opens new season with win

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Holmen High School volleyball team opened its season with a 25-8, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 over Eau Claire North on Tuesday.

Senior Sydney Jahr and junior Mara Schmidt had 13 kills apiece and junior Ellie Kline 36 digs for the Vikings. Junior teammate Marissa Pederson added 24 assists.

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Logan 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Old Abes swept the Rangers in the opening match of the season 25-18, 25-18, 25-18.

Ava Dettwiler had six kills, 11 assists and seven digs to lead Logan, while teammate Sophia Harlin had 10 assists. Avery Werner added five kills and Lauren Boge a team-high 11 digs for Logan.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 3, Brookwood 0

CASHTON — The Eagles swept the Falcons 25-12, 25-12, 25-23.

