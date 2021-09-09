High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team sweeps Central; BRF remains unbeaten in Coulee

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team stayed unbeaten by sweeping MVC foe Central on Thursday night.
Juniors Kenda Winker and Kyla Christnovich had 11 and 10 kills, respectively, for the Vikings, who won 25-9, 25-9, 25-19 to improve to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Sophomore Rayna McArdle had 15 assists and eight digs, and Grace Eickoff had 11 assists and seven digs. Senior Ellie Kline had a game-high 19 digs, while Winker added six.
Avery Veenendall had 13 assists and eight digs to lead the RiverHawks, who fell to 0-4 in the conference.
Logan 3, Tomah 2
TOMAH — The Rangers battled back from a two-set deficit for a 21-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 15-9 victory, their first in the conference.
Jazzy Davis had 13 kills and two aces for Logan (1-3 MVC), while Ava Dettwiler had 25 assists and 10 digs and Ella Boge had 12 digs.
Lauren Noth (13) and Aisha Fritsche (10) had double-digit kills for the Timberwolves (2-3 MVC), while Olivia Wall (14) and Asha Eckelberg (13) had double-digit assists.
Onalaska 3, Sparta 2
ONALASKA — Claire Pedretti had 19 kills and Ava Smith had 18 to help the Hilltoppers (10-3 3-1) earn a 25-12, 23-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-13 win.
Smith added 29 digs, while Jayden Hobson had 27 digs and Jenny Garves had 25 assists.
Macey Oswald had 25 digs and Abby Schell had 25 assists and seven kills for the Spartans (6-6, 1-3), who also got 13 kills from Kayla Fabry and nine from Anna Blaha.
Coulee
Black River Falls 3, Onalaska Luther 2
ONALASKA — The Tigers remained unbeaten in conference with a 13-25, 25-22, 25-14, 17-25, 15-13 victory.
Black River Falls (8-9, 4-0) was balanced on the attack, with Paige Blackdeer posting nine kills, Makayla Nortman and Gabby Pardoe with eight each, and Avery Yaeger with seven.
Yaeger had 14 assists and 10 digs, while Nortman and Sienna Campbell had 10 digs apiece.
Rachel Koenig led the Knights (2-2 Coulee) with 14 kills and six blocks, while Halle Schwartz had 20 assists and eight aces and Adelayde Hagedorn had 18 digs and five aces.
West Salem 3, Westby 1
WESTBY — Jaden Hammes had a game-high 16 kills to help the Panthers earn a 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 victory and hand the Norsemen their first conference loss.
Kendra Hillyear had 20 digs and Kate Fitzgerald had 18 assists for West Salem, which improved to 3-0 in the conference.
Kennedy Brueggen had 11 kills for Westby (13-4, 2-1), which got 19 assists from Finley Konrad and 14 digs from Bethany Roethel.
Viroqua 3, Arcadia 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks grabbed a two-set advantage before grinding out a 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 15-12 win.
Aaliyah Fox had 10 kills for Viroqua (3-5, 1-2), while Jessica Anderson had 15 digs and 12 assists and Bryne Swenson had 10 aces.
Sky Reit had 20 digs and nine kills to lead the Raiders (1-8, 0-4), while Kealey Ziegweid (23) and Sammy Berg (18) also had double-digit digs. Autumn Passehl added 17 assists and seven aces.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor Quadrangular
Bangor 3, Brookwood 0
Bangor 3, Necedah 0
BANGOR — Madisyn Herman had 12 kills in Bangor’s 26-24, 25-12, 25-4 win over Brookwood, while Aliyah Langrehr had 23 assists and Taylor Jacobson had 23 digs.
In Bangor’s 25-9, 25-7, 25-19 win over Necedah, Herman had 10 kills and eight aces, Jacobson had 29 digs, and Langrehr had 20 assists. Joeryn Freit added 11 kills.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 3, Gilmanton 0
BLAIR — The Wildcats won 25-20, 25-10, 25-15.
SWC
Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 0
PLATTEVILLE — Senior Lily Krahn had 15 kills for the Blackhawks, while Makenna Forde had 20 digs and Ashlyn Knapp had 10 assists.
GIRLS GOLF
Coulee Conference meet
COCHRANE, Wis. — Arcadia shot a 172 to beat second-place G-E-T by 17 strokes and had the top two individual performers.
Senior Hallie Tulip was the medalist with a round of 38, and she was followed by junior teammate Whitney Sonsalla at 42. G-E-T senior Emily Nelson was third (44), and Black River Falls seniors Kaylee Sweno and Natalie Rave tied for fourth (45).
Senior Mackenzie Wolfe (46) and junior Ahnna Bautch (46) also had scoring rounds for Arcadia.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Aquinas 2, West Salem 0
Sophomore Joey Hirschboeck scored in the 29th minute and junior Andrew Sutton scored in the 80th to give the Blugolds (4-1-1, 2-1-1) their first win over the Panthers (2-3, 2-2) since 2016.
Junior Henry Horstman assisted on both of Aquinas’ goals.
Tomah 6, Logan 1
TOMAH — Ty Richer and Gavin Richer had two goals apiece for the Timberwolves, who led 3-0 at the half and improved to 3-1 in the conference.
Gavin Richer had two assists, as did Jonah Nick, while Trevin Johnson made one save.
Solomon Szymanski connected on a penalty kick for the Rangers’ (0-4 MVC) lone goal. Gabe Sanders made six saves for Logan, and Mason Schillinger had four saves.
Central 2, Holmen 0
HOLMEN — Finn Emlet and Devin Wilkerson scored for the RiverHawks, who led 1-0 at the half and improved to 3-1-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the conference.
The Vikings, meanwhile, dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 4, St. Charles/L-A 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Wyatt Farrell registered a hat trick for the Lancers, who improved to 2-1-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the conference.
Joey Schreier had a goal and two assists, while Carter Hogan and Nolan Schreier had an assist apiece.
Cooper Johnson made three saves in goal for La Crescent-Hokah.
Dover-Eyota 3, Caledonia 0
EYOTA, Minn. — The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season and fell to 1-1-1 overall and in the conference.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Dover-Eyota 2, Caledonia 1
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Ayshia Gay scored off an assist from Hailey Alfson in the 17th minute to give the Warriros (1-2, 1-2) an early lead, but the Eagles scored the final two goals.
Josie Foster made 15 saves for Caledonia.
La Crescent-Hokah 0, St. Charles/L-A 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Sophomore Payton Phillips made six saves for the Lancers, who moved to 1-3-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the conference.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Central 4, Tomah 3
The RiverHawks swept the doubles matches to help them improve to 4-0 in the conference.
Katie Johnson/Kayla Holman, Maggie Hannum/Sophie Hannum and Sam Vandermolen/Ella Lysne all won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles.
Allie Schlicht picked up Central’s final victory at No. 4 singles.
Cadence Thomson, Olivia Czarnecki and Sabin Steinhoff won singles matches for the Timberwolves, who dropped to 1-2 in the conference.
Onalaska 5, Sparta 2
SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (1-3 MVC) earned their first conference win behind straight set victories from Alex Drazkowski (No. 1 singles), Maima Reichardt (No. 3 singles), Laura Scala (No. 4 singles), Ashley Dale/Abby Strain (No. 1 doubles) and Gaonou Her/Campbell Nitti (No. 3 doubles).
Olivia Blazek and Kate Gilbertson/Alana Clark had the Spartans’ (0-3 MVC) wins at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Coulee
West Salem 5, Viroqua 2
WEST SALEM — Gracie Miller won in three sets at No. 1 singles for the Panthers, who got straight set wins from Megan Johnson and Dylann Bayer at Nos. 2 and 4 singles, respectively.
West Salem’s doubles pairings of Elly Goodenough/Katherine Skaar and Rebekah Knudson/Grace Waldhart won at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
Allison Zube won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for the Blackhawks, who got a victory from Cammie Leer/Tessa Deal at No. 1 doubles.
Onalaska Luther 6, Mauston 1
MAUSTON — The Knights, who improved to 8-6 overall and 3-0 in the conference, won every match except at No. 3 singles.
Emily Yehle (6-8) won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, Maddy Olson (4-6) won in three sets at No. 2 singles, and Maddie Crabtree (9-5) won in straight sets at No. 4 singles.
Elle Bolstad/Jada Wahl, Emily Gronholz/Emma Larson and Mckenzie Franks/Rileigh Olson all won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles.
Bolstad/Wahl improved to 11-2, Gronholz/Larson moved to 11-3, and Franks/Olson are now 2-0.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
La Crescent-Hokah Invitational
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah girls took third (88 points) behind a fourth-place finish from senior Lydia Rosendahl, who finished the 4,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 24 seconds.
Lake City (31) won the invite, while Winona Cotter (42) was second.
Senior Tyler Groth (14th, 16:03) helped the Lancers’ boys finish fourth (103) behind Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (31), Lake City (64) and Winona Cotter (90).
G-E-T Invitational
GALESVILLE — The G-E-T girls won with a score of 30, and the G-E-T boys tied Mauston with the low score of 51.
Bangor’s Anna Fronk was the individual winners of the girls race with a time of 20:26.8, and she was followed by G-E-T’s Adrianna Rotering (20:52.7), Arcadia’s Tegan Michalak (21:44.9) and Casidi Pehler (22:03) and G-E-T’s Quinn Wenthe (22:38).
Mauston’s Eli Boppart was the boys winner in 16:31, and he was followed by C-FC’s Wesley pronschinske (16:51.9), Arcadia’s Joe Monroy (17:08.9), G-E-T’s Sam Ruiter (17:53.4) and Whitehall’s Kevin Carroll (17:53.4).
Bangor’s girls were second (63), Arcadia’s boys (84) and girls (73) were third, and West Salem’s girls were fourth (77) and boys fifth (131).