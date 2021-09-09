High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team sweeps Central; BRF remains unbeaten in Coulee

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team stayed unbeaten by sweeping MVC foe Central on Thursday night.

Juniors Kenda Winker and Kyla Christnovich had 11 and 10 kills, respectively, for the Vikings, who won 25-9, 25-9, 25-19 to improve to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Sophomore Rayna McArdle had 15 assists and eight digs, and Grace Eickoff had 11 assists and seven digs. Senior Ellie Kline had a game-high 19 digs, while Winker added six.

Avery Veenendall had 13 assists and eight digs to lead the RiverHawks, who fell to 0-4 in the conference.

Logan 3, Tomah 2

TOMAH — The Rangers battled back from a two-set deficit for a 21-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 15-9 victory, their first in the conference.

Jazzy Davis had 13 kills and two aces for Logan (1-3 MVC), while Ava Dettwiler had 25 assists and 10 digs and Ella Boge had 12 digs.

Lauren Noth (13) and Aisha Fritsche (10) had double-digit kills for the Timberwolves (2-3 MVC), while Olivia Wall (14) and Asha Eckelberg (13) had double-digit assists.

Onalaska 3, Sparta 2