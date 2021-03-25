High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team sweeps Huskies

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team completed a regular-season sweep of Eau Claire North on Thursday by pulling out a 25-22, 25-23, 25-10 victory at the Bernie L. Ferry Field House.

Junior Ellie Kline had 22 digs and five aces for the Vikings (7-0), who beat the Huskies in four sets during the first meeting of the season.

Senior Sydney Jahr had a team-high 11 kills, and senior Raegan Boe added 10. Junior Marissa Pederson had 15 assists and sophomore Kyla Christnovich four blocks and three kills for Holmen.

Sparta 3, Central 2

The Spartans came back from two sets down to beat the RiverHawks 25-21, 20-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-9.

Senior Callie Ziebell had 17 kills to lead Sparta, which also received 21 assists and 19 digs from Kelsey Baker and four aces from Maka imao.

Central was led by sophomore Lauren Buley’s 19 kills. Avery Veenendall had 34 assists and Cleo Tillman 21 digs.

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Logan 1

The Old Abes held on for a 25-8, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20 victory over the Rangers at Logan.