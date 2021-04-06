High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team sweeps Sparta

SPARTA — The Holmen High School volleyball team won its ninth straight match of the alternate season by beating Sparta 25-5, 25-15, 25-27, 25-10 on Tuesday.

The Vikings, who are 9-0 in the spring after splitting two matches in the fall, were led by 11 kills from senior Raegan Boe and 10 from senior Sydney Jahr.

Junior Ellie Kline had 28 digs and seven aces, while jahr added 23 digs and three aces.

Junior Marissa Pederson had 23 assists and 14 digs, while junior Chloe Hammond added eight kills and four blocks.

The Vikings host a WIAA Division 1 regional on Saturday as the No. 1 seed. Holmen plays fourth-seeded Logan at 9 a.m., while second-seeded Central plays third-seeded Sparta at 11:30 a.m. The championship match follows.

Eau Claire North 3, Logan 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Senior Lauren Boge had 13 digs for the Rangers, who lost 25-13, 25-20, 25-21.

Freshman Ava Dettwiler had 11 digs, nine assists and a team-high six kills, while senior Avery Werner had a team-high 15 assists to go with four kills.

BOYS SOCCER