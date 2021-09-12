High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team wins Beaver Dam Invitational

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (1-1, 1-0) scored all of their points in the first half and never trailed as they bounced back from last week’s loss to Lake City.

Lewis Doyle completed 11 of his 19 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while Thane Meiners (13 carries for 66 yards and a TD) and Ayden Goetzinger (11 carries for 50 yards and a TD) were effective on the ground.

Jackson Koepke had five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Christopher Pieper added two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nonconference

Luther College (Iowa) Invitational

DECORAH, Iowa — The Onalaska boys won a meet that included 27 teams from three states by placing four runners in the top 10 en route to a team score of 38, well in front of second-place Iowa City Liberty (118).