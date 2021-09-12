High school sports roundup: Holmen volleyball team wins Beaver Dam Invitational

BEAVER DAM — The Holmen High School volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season but ultimately won the Beaver Dam Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings (16-1) lost to Luxemburg-Casco in three sets in pool play while beating Monona Grove, New Holstein and Hortonville all in two sets.
Holmen then beat Luxemburg-Casco 24-26, 25-14, 15-10 in the championship match.
Senior Mara Schmidt had 11 kills in the final, and classmate Chloe Hammond added six. Senior Ellie Kline had 26 digs, while classmate Marissa Pederson added 19 assists.
Middleton Invitational
MIDDLETON — Aquinas went 6-1 at the invite behind a combined 116 assists from Macy Donarski, 54 kills from Jacy Weisbrod, 34 kills and 48 digs from Shea Bahr, and 30 kills and 12 blocks from Sydney Emineth.
Sauk Prairie Invitational
Edgerton 2, Prairie du Chien 0
Reedsburg 2, Prairie du Chien 0
Darlington 2, Prairie du Chien 1
Prairie du Chien 2, Marshall 0
Prairie du Chien 2, Darlington 0
PRAIRIE DU SAC — Lily Krahn totaled 47 digs and 36 kills for the Blackhawks, who won the silver bracket.
Makenna Forde added 64 digs and 16 kills, while Ashyln Knapp had 49 assists, four aces and four blocks.
Winona Cotter Invitational
La Crescent-Hokah, 2, Schaeffer 0
Winona Cotter 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Triton 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0
P-E-M 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0
WINONA, Minn. — The Lancers finished sixth out of eight teams at the invite.
FOOTBALL
Southeast
Caledonia 24, St. Charles 6
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (1-1, 1-0) scored all of their points in the first half and never trailed as they bounced back from last week’s loss to Lake City.
Lewis Doyle completed 11 of his 19 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while Thane Meiners (13 carries for 66 yards and a TD) and Ayden Goetzinger (11 carries for 50 yards and a TD) were effective on the ground.
Jackson Koepke had five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Christopher Pieper added two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
Luther College (Iowa) Invitational
DECORAH, Iowa — The Onalaska boys won a meet that included 27 teams from three states by placing four runners in the top 10 en route to a team score of 38, well in front of second-place Iowa City Liberty (118).
Freshman Manny Putz won the meet in 16 minutes, 9.96 seconds, while senior Ron Walters took fifth (16:39.35). Senior Tyler Lee finished eighth (17:03.53) and was followed by classmate Austin Oyen (ninth, 17:04.94). Sophomore Blake Burnstad finished 16th in 17:29.36 to round out Onalaska’s scoring.
Aquinas finished 12th (334) behind top-10 finishes from sophomore Jonathan Skemp (seventh, 16:57.52) and senior Alec Taylor (10th, 17:12.58).
Westby took 17th (460), Central was 21st (576), and Onalaska Luther was 25th (662).
RiverHawks junior Wesley Barnhart finished just out of the top 10 at 11th (17:15.77).
Onalaska’s girls finished 10 with 309 points, well behind winner Dubuque Hempstead (Iowa) (65). Alli Thomas (28th, 20:41.48) led the Hilltoppers.
Westby finished 19th (495), Central was 23rd (563), Luther was 26th (696), and Aquinas was 27th (710).
Menomonie Invitational
MENOMONIE — Holmen senior Cameron LaMere won the meet in 16:56.6 to help the Vikings’ boys finish fifth (104).
Eau Claire Memorial won the invite with 77 points.
Junior Gillie Suarez also finished in the top 10 for Holmen by taking 10th 17:44.7.
Logan’s boys finished ninth (248), led by junior Roman Westrich (31st, 18:57.9).
Holmen’s girls finished sixth (152), led by junior Molly Twichell (23rd, 22:08.1), while Menomonie won the meet with 37 points.
Logan finished eighth (196), led by senior Ashley Janisch (26th, 22:20.3).
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Holmen 3, Caledonia 1
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Gage Ploessl scored a goal and added an assist for the Vikings, while Caleb Lor and Drew Ripp also found the back of the net.
Asher Drutschi and Alec Olson each had an assist for Holmen, which improved to 4-4.
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo 1
DODGE CENTER, Minn. — Joey Schrier had two goals and an assist for the Lancers, who improved to 3-1-1.
Nolan Schreier added two assists, while Elliott Bauer had a goal.
Baraboo Invitational
Onalaska 5, Marian Catholic (Ill.) 0
MAUSTON — Griffin Schultz scored two goals, while James Borene, Brock Herczeg and Will Thesing had a goal apiece for the Hilltoppers, who improved to 8-1-1.
Nic Hubbard, Jacob Havlik and Seth Lock combined for the clean sheet.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
West Salem Quadrangular
West Salem 5, Sparta 2
West Salem 5, Logan 2
Reedsburg 5, West Salem 2
Reedsburg 6, Sparta 1
WEST SALEM — Megan Johnson earned three wins at No. 2 singles and Elly Goodenough/Katherine Skaar had three at No. 2 doubles for West Salem, while Madison Olson had two victories at No. 3 singles and Rebekah Knudson/Grace Waldhart won twice at No. 3 doubles.
Sparta’s Olivia Blazek (No. 1 singles) and Claire Pribbernow (No. 4 singles) won against the Panthers, while Isabella Roth won at No. 2 singles against Reedsburg.
Sydney Roswall (No. 1 singles) and Lauren Jarrett/Norah Hofland (No. 1 doubles) picked up wins for Logan.
Lodi Quadrangular
Onalaska Luther 7, Ripon 0
Onalaska Luther 5, Lodi 2
Onalaska Luther 5, Waupun 2
LODI — Cate Bruemmer (No. 3 singles), Maddie Crabtree (No. 4 singles), Emily Gronholz/Emma Larson (No. 2 doubles) and Makayla Boldt/Rileigh Olson (No. 3 doubles) all had three wins for the Knights, while Maddy Olson had two wins at No. 2 singles.
Luther improved to 12-6 overall, while Olson is now 6-8, Bruemmer is 13-5, Crabtree is 12-6, Gronholz/Larson are 15-3 and Boldt/Olson are 10-6.