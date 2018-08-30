HOLMEN — Sam Millard and Lynsey Anderson teamed up to tally a combined 34 assists as the Holmen High School volleyball team defeated Tomah 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 in an MVC game.
With 19 assists from Millard and 15 from Anderson, the Vikings (8-1, 2-0) offense found faith in Kenzie Winker, who had 12 kills, and Emily Wall who had eight. The defense was led by Ellie Kline’s 12 digs, while Winker added seven.
The Timberwolves (0-1 MVC) were led by Savannah Murphy’s seven kills and Ella Plueger’s 10 assists.
Logan 3, Central 0
The Rangers had to hold off Central comeback bids in each set to take a 25-20, 25-23, 28-26 victory at Central.
Marissa Kleman led Logan (3-0) with 10 kills and 19 digs, while Lauren Boge had 20 digs.
Central (0-3) got seven kills apiece from Izabella Pigorsch and Abby Fitzgerald.
Onalaska 3, Sparta 1
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (1-2 MVC) stretched things out in the fourth set against Sparta (5-7, 0-2) to earn their first conference victory. Onalaska earned the win in a 25-13, 25-23, 14-25, 26-24 game.
Sam Plantz recorded 10 kills for Onalaska as Molly Garrity followed with eight. The duo was set up by Cailie Kowal’s 20 assists as Olivia Gamoke kept the defense alive with 24 digs.
Sparta saw production from Laney Schell, who recorded nine kills and 10 assists.
Coulee
West Salem 3, Onalaska Luther 0
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (10-1, 1-0) opened up conference play by sweeping Luther 25-12, 25-16, 25-19.
Sam Thompson accumulated 17 digs, 16 kills and four aces to lead West Salem. Natalie Jeranek was also a force at the net with 11 kills, and in the back with 12 digs. Sam Olson added another dozen digs as Brooke Bentzen set up the hitters with 37 assists.
Arcadia 3, Black River Falls 2
ARCADIA — A five-set showdown led Arcadia to a 16-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-9 win after falling in the first two sets.
Black River Falls saw 22 assists come from Abby Ross and 13 kills from Samantha Blackdeer. Maggie Roou had 24 digs.
Southeast
Houston 3, Randolph 1
Ariel Scanlan had 10 kills and 12 digs to help the Hurricans win 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Holmen 7, Tomah 0
HOLMEN — The Vikings (3-1-0, 2-0-0) utilized six different goal scorers en route to their second conference victory.
The frequent scoring left Tomah goalie Nolan Stees on his toes as he racked up 18 saves. Holmen goalie Jackson Lutz had eight.
Central 2, Logan 1
The Red Raiders scored two goals in less than a minute near the end of the first half to take the lead, and the held it from there.
Andrew Lee’s goal broke the 1-1 tie in the 41st minute and gave Central the win.
Logan’s Alexis Tafoya scored, but the Rangers (0-2-1) couldn’t get its offense on track after that.
Sparta 1, Onalaska 0
ONALASKA — Jacob Johnson's goal in the final 10 minutes gave the Spartans an upset win on the road.
Keaton Hauser played a ball to Will Kaftan, who deflected it to Johnson for the winning strike.
Sparta fended off a strong Hilltopper push in the final minutes to preserve the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
La Crescent 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (2-0) recorded two first half goals to keep their loss column at zero.
The first goal came in the eighth minute with a goal from Amanda Iverson after a Lola Baudek assists. The 1-0 lead was then extended by an unassisted goal from Jayanna Jones in the 17th minute. Payton Dryden was in goal for the Lancers, recording seven saves, which included one off of a penalty kick.
CROSS COUNTRY
Stewartville Invitational
Stewartville, Minn. — The La Crescent boys team took third at the 17-team race, with three of their five scored runners finishing in the top 10.
The Lancers — who had 114 points, trailing Jordan (66) and Pine Island (108) — were led by juniors Thomas Lechnir (18:18.4) and Camdan Nolop (18:20.9), who took seventh and eighth, respectively. Jake Boudreau (18:25.3) was 10th for La Crescent.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Nonconference
Wisconsin Rapids 93, La Crosse co-op 76
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Senior Lauren Lansing won three events and freshman Rachel Stein won two in the loss.
Lansing won the 100-yard freestyle (57.76 seconds) and the 100 backstroke 1:08.78. Stein won the 500 free (6:08.24), and the pair teamed up to help win the 200 medley relay (2:01.21).