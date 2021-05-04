High school sports roundup; Holmen wins MVC golf meet

The Holmen High School boys golf team, which received votes but didn't make the top 10 for this week's Division 1 state rankings, won comfortably the MVC meet at Forest Hills Golf Course on Monday.

The Vikings were led by medalist Sam Evenson's 2-over-par 73 and shot a collective 307 to hold off second-place Tomah (317) and third-place Onalaska (322). Sparta was fourth at 385 and Central/Logan fifth at 410.

Evenson's 73 was one shot better than Onalaska' Max Breiling and Ethan Kramer and two better than fourth-place Luke Taebel of Holmen and Hunter Neumann of Tomah.

The Vikings also received scoring rounds from Brennan Dirks (76) and Carter Gault (83).

Neumann was backed up by Jack Christen (80), Kade Gnewikow (81) and Jack Berry (81).

Thomas Breit shot an 84 and Quinn Anderson a 90 for the Hilltoppers, while Sparta was led by Ty Lietzau's 91 and Central/Logan by Kaleb Lycke (84).

Coulee Conference meet

VIROQUA -- Black River Falls shot a 163 to beat Arcadia by five shots at Viroqua Hills.