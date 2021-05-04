High school sports roundup; Holmen wins MVC golf meet

The Holmen High School boys golf team, which received votes but didn't make the top 10 for this week's Division 1 state rankings, won comfortably the MVC meet at Forest Hills Golf Course on Monday.
The Vikings were led by medalist Sam Evenson's 2-over-par 73 and shot a collective 307 to hold off second-place Tomah (317) and third-place Onalaska (322). Sparta was fourth at 385 and Central/Logan fifth at 410.
Evenson's 73 was one shot better than Onalaska' Max Breiling and Ethan Kramer and two better than fourth-place Luke Taebel of Holmen and Hunter Neumann of Tomah.
The Vikings also received scoring rounds from Brennan Dirks (76) and Carter Gault (83).
Neumann was backed up by Jack Christen (80), Kade Gnewikow (81) and Jack Berry (81).
Thomas Breit shot an 84 and Quinn Anderson a 90 for the Hilltoppers, while Sparta was led by Ty Lietzau's 91 and Central/Logan by Kaleb Lycke (84).
Coulee Conference meet
VIROQUA -- Black River Falls shot a 163 to beat Arcadia by five shots at Viroqua Hills.
Mike Antonelli shot even-par 35 to lead the Tigers and capture medalist honors. Arcadia's Chandler Sonsalla (38) was second. Arcadia's Dustin Klonecke and Black River Falls' Caden Skelding tied for third at 40.
G-E-T was third in the team race (171) and followed by Westby/Viroqua (193), West Salem (197) and Onalaska Luther (199).
Evan Anderson had a 42 and Jackson Harkner a 46 to help the Tigers prevail.
G-E-T was led by Gavin Bistodeau (42) and Caleb Lightfoot (42), Westby/Viroqua by Kellen Olson (41), West Salem by Max Goetz (46) and Onalaska Luther by Elise Tomashek (46).
BASEBALL
Coulee
Viroqua 9, Onalaska Luther 0
ONALASKA -- The Blackhawks scored four runs in thje second inning and four more in the sixth to take care of the Knights.
Evan Hubatch pitched five innings with seven strikeouts to go with two hits and three RBI for Viroqua, which also received two RBI from Kamden Oliver and another from Phil Ott.
Dairyland
Eau Claire Immanuel 5, Blair-Taylor 2
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Brian Rogstad and Tyler Thompson drove in runs for the Wildcats, but a three-run fourth inning did them in.
Jackson Shramek walked three times, and Kyle Steien had a hit, a walk and two stolen bases for Blair-Taylor. Steien also pitched four innings with five strikeouts and one earned run allowed.
BOYS GOLF
Three Rivers
Fillmore Central 189, Caledonia 197
CALEDONIA -- Evan Hawkins shot a 45 to lead the Warriors and place second overall at Ma Cal Grove.
Dominic Konkel (48), Cole Welsh (49) and Josh Molling (55) also shot scoring rounds for Caledonia.
Southeast
Glenville-Emmons 207, Houston 246
HOUSTON, Minn. -- The Hurricanes were led by Ethan Knutson's 49, and that was good for second overall. Owen Gustad added a 54 for Houston.
GIRLS GOLF
Three Rivers
Caledonia 192, Fillmore Central 210
CALEDONIA -- Jenna Wienke shot a 42 to lead the Warriors in a victory at Ma Cal Grove.
Ally Jilek added a 47, Lexie Hoscheit a 49 and Libby Jilek a 54 for Caledonia.