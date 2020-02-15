High school sports roundup: Holmen wrestling team wins regional title

HOLMEN — Led by six individual champions, the Holmen High School wrestling team won a WIAA Division 1 regional at Holmen on Saturday.

The Vikings, who totaled 241.5 points to comfortably beat second-place Tomah (182.5 points), advance to Tuesday’s team sectional and will face Waunakee, which won the Middleton regional. The dual, which will be held at Middleton, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Parker Kratochvill (106 pounds), Sam Smith (113), Alex Pellowski (120), Branson Beers (126), Carter Vetsch (152) and Drake Schams (195) all won their respective weight classes and advanced to the individual sectional tournament, which will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Verona Area High School in Verona. Holmen will also be sending Tyler Jahn (138), Armandin Ranaivoson (170), Carson Westcott (182) and Adam Quam (220) to the individual sectional tournament. Jahn, Ranaivson and Westcott all finished third in their respective weight classes, while Quam took fourth.

Tomah will send 10 wrestlers to the individual sectional: Marques Fritsche (170) won his weight class; Gavin Finch (106), Sam Linzmeier (160) and Hayden Larson (285) finished second; Caleb Pollack (113) and Benny Bemis (120) finished third; and Caden Griffin (132), Nate Boulton (138), Logan Boulton (145) and Thor Lass (195) finished fourth.