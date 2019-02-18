The Central High School boys basketball team quickly silenced any thoughts of an upset by Aquinas on Monday night at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium, as the Red Raiders cruised to a 96-43 MVC victory.
Central, ranked second in this week’s Associated Press Division 2 state poll, put together a 17-2 run and built a 86-31 lead at one point in the second half.
Johnny Davis led the Red Raiders (18-2, 12-0) with 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the floor. Central had three other players in double figures with Jordan Davis (15), Terrance Thompson (13) and Noah Parcher (12).
Brandon Merfeld hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Aquinas (8-12, 5-5).
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 60, Arcadia 38
ARCADIA — Emery Byus scored a game-high 24 points to lead Onalaska Luther (11-9, 8-3) past Arcadia. Bennett Loersch added 13 points for the Knights, who led 32-14 at the half.
Michael Schweisthal led Arcadia (4-16, 1-10) with 13 points.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 63, Byron 49
LA CRESCENT — Luke Schwartzhoff scored a game-high 21 points, while teammates Zach Todd and Isaac Petersen added 13 points apiece as the Lancers (18-5, 12-2) rolled past Byron.
Caledonia 90, Fillmore Central 41
CALEDONIA — Eric Augedahl hit three 3-pointers en route to a 15-point performance for Caledonia (18-5, 13-0). Noah King connected on four 3-pointers in a 14-point effort.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 91, Gilmanton 46
GILMANTON, Wis. — Blair-Taylor, ranked sixth in this week’s Division 5 poll, held a 40-34 at the half, but used a 51-point second half to defeat Gilmanton (11-8, 7-7). Kyle Steien and Issac Nerby led the Wildcats (20-1, 12-1) with 16 points apiece, while Logan Smith added 15.
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka 63, De Soto 43
DE SOTO — Riggin Beck led the Pirates (14-5, 10-3) with 16 points, while Brock Venner added 10.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 73, Cashton 57
CASHTON — Junior Grant Manke made nine field goals en route to a 30-point game as the Cardinals (19-1, 12-0), ranked second in Division 5, stopped Cashton. Manke was also 11-for-14 from the free-throw line.
Trevor Jones added 12 points for the Cardinals.
Kristt Hilden made four 3-pointers, and finished with 26 points to top 1,000 for his career with Cashton (11-9).
Nonconference
Stratford 61, G-E-T 48
GALESVILLE — Ben Barten, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound junior, scored a game-high 28 points to power Stratford (20-0) past G-E-T (11-10). Jake Jumbeck led the Red Hawks with 19 points, while Ben Thompson finished with 17.
Mauston 72, West Salem 68
WEST SALEM — Malachi Athnos sank six triples and scored a game-high 32 points, but the Panthers (9-12) struggled to contain Mauston’s Trevor Gallagher and Cade Hall. The two combined for 39 points for Mauston, which was 18-for-22 from the free-throw line.
West Salem was 7 of 8 from the foul line.
Westby 71, Prairie du Chien 65
WESTBY — The Norsemen snapped Prairie du Chien’s 10-game winning streak and pushed their record to 14-5. Prairie du Chien, ranked seventh in Division 3, fell to 17-3.