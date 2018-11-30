MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Central High School boys basketball got its new season rolling on Friday behind a 31-point effort from junior Johnny Davis in an 82-68 victory at Marshfield.
Davis was 13-for-17 from the floor and made 4 of 6 attempts from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded two assists for the Red Raiders.
Noah Parcher added 13 points and Jordan Davis 12 points and 10 rebounds in a game that included 59.6-percent shooting for Central, which went 31-for-52 from the floor.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 39, Seneca 34
DE SOTO — The Pirates (3-0, 1-0) started the conference season with a rare win over the Indians, who have won the last four Ridge and Valley titles.
Riggin Beck and Brock Venner each scored 11 points, and Isaiah Zink added nine for De Soto.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
G-E-T 65, Black River Falls 33
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (3-1, 1-0) outscored the Tigers 37-19 in the second half to win their first conference game by over 30 points.
Youngstown State recruit Lexi Wagner led G-E-T with 15 points and three steals. Olivia Zielke followed with 13 points, and Rachel Amoth added 10.
McKenna Dutton and Makayla Nortman led Black River Falls (0-4, 0-1) with eight points apiece.
West Salem 73, Viroqua 25
VIROQUA — West Salem (2-2, 1-0) held Viroqua to seven points in the second half to speed its way to a conference victory after tough losses to powerhouse programs at Onalaska and Aquinas this week.
Brooke Bentzen led the Panthers with 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Kendall Gerke’s 11 points stemmed off of a 5-for-5 free throw performance for West Salem, which held a 48-18 halftime lead.
Hallie Sherry had nine points for Viroqua (1-3, 0-1).
Arcadia 53, Onalaska Luther 43
ARCADIA — The Raiders (4-0, 1-0) had three double-figure point scorers to win their fourth straight game.
Ellie Hoesley led Arcadia with 16 points. Hoesley’s night consisted of a 14-point second half and a 6-for-6 performance from the free throw line. Mercedes Romo (13) and Chloe Halverson (12) also finished in double figures.
The Knights (0-4, 0-1) were led by 11 points from Kaitlyn Kennedy.
Scenic Bluffs
Royall 55, Cashton 49
CASHTON — The Eagles entered halftime with a 27-23 lead but fell behind in the second half.
Olivia Hemmersbach led Cashton (3-1, 0-1) with 11 points as Katelyn Schmitz and Adelynn Hyatt chipped in with nine points apiece.
Bangor 69, New Lisbon 26
BANGOR — Haley Jones recorded a 10-point second half to help propel Bangor (2-2, 1-0) to a conference victory.
Jones finished the night with 16 points while making four of six free throws. Megan Miedema (12), Karsen Kerchner (10) and Ashlie Lockington (10) all finished in double figures for the Cardinals.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 66, C-FC 15
MELROSE — The Mustangs held the Pirates to nine points in the first half and six in the second to improve to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the conference and win their 53rd consecutive regular-season game.
Katie Christopherson had 18 points, Calette Lockington 16 points, Erika Simmons 13 points and Mesa Byom 12 points for Melrose-Mindoro.
Independence 49, Blair-Taylor 34
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Danyelle Waldera recorded 14 points for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1), but they lost for the first time this season.
Waldera’s points came largely in the first half after recording nine in the first 15 minutes. Waldera also made two 3-pointers.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 47, River Valley 18
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien (4-0) held River Valley to six first-half points.
Gabby Ritchie led the Blackhawks with 16 points, while Lily Krahn and Macey Banasik scored nine.
Nonconference
Holmen 57, Westby 48
WESTBY — Nate Johnson picked up his first win as the Vikings’ coach as Haley Valiska scored 21 points, and teammate Lexi Jeffers added 10.
Haley Valiska was 11-for-13 from the free-throw line and scored 19 points in the second half. Westby’s leading scorer was Grace Hebel with 18.
Central 49, Baraboo 45
Central used a balanced attack and a 7-for-11 performance from the free-throw line to hold off Baraboo at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
Madison Trussoni and Ava Parcher scored 11 points each for Central (2-1), which has won two straight. Heather Opitz and Avalon Miller added seven points apiece for the Red Raiders, who led 37-26 at the half.
Tomah 55, Mauston 15
TOMAH — Emma Liek scored 15 points, and Madison Lindauer added 14 for the Timberwolves. Lindauer is averaging 21.8 points per game for Tomah.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Aquinas co-op 4, Winona 3
ONALASKA — The Avalanche (3-0) made a late-game comeback after recording all four goals in the third period.
Matt Jankowski got the scoring started with an unassisted goal 4 minutes into the period. Hunter Schultz recorded two goals while Adrian Voigt and Cody Dirks each had two assists. Jack Coleman was in goal with 27 saves.