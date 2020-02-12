High school sports roundup: Johnny Davis scores 2,000th point, Jordan Davis scores 1,000th point as La Crosse Central wins fourth straight

HUDSON — Johnny Davis eclipsed 2,000 career points and Jordan Davis went over the 1,000-point mark for his career in the Central High School boys basketball team’s 73-46 nonconference win over Hudson on Tuesday night.
Both Davis twins posted double-doubles — Johnny with 32 points and 12 rebounds, and Jordan with 15 points and 13 rebounds — as the Red Raiders won their fourth game in a row and improved to 14-4.
Central, which is ranked second in Division 2 by the Associated Press, shot 47 percent from the floor and led 44-31 at half. The Red Raiders, who led by as many as 28 in the second half, outscored Hudson (11-5) 28-10 in the paint.
Aquinas 63, Arcadia 37
Quinn Miskowski scored a game-high 15 points as the Blugolds snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 6-11.
Chris Wilson joined Miskowski in double figures with 10 points, while Will Skemp and Gavin Wetzel added nine and eight points, respectively, for Aquinas. Skemp hit three 3-pointers for his nine points.
Chandler Sonsalla and Carson Pehler had eight points apiece for the Raiders (1-16).
The Blugolds led 31-18 at the half.
Eau Claire Memorial 103, Logan 93
Despite 36 points from Jacksun Hamilton and 34 from Jhakai Funches, the Rangers lost their sixth game in a row and fell to 3-14.
Funches had 32 of his points in the second half as Logan battled back from a 51-34 halftime deficit. Floyd Thomas scored eight of his 12 points in the second half for the Rangers.
Caden Boser had a game-high 41 points for the Old Abes (7-11).
Menomonie 50, Holmen 31
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Ben Olson and Max Hammond had nine points apiece for the Vikings, who lost their fifth straight game and fell to 4-14.
Noah Feddersen and Ethan Wurtzel had 11 points apiece for the Mustangs (8-10), who led 23-14 at the half.
G-E-T 81, Altoona 71
ALTOONA, Wis. — Grant Beirne scored a game-high 31 points to help the Red Hawks snap a three-game losing streak.
G-E-T also got 22 points from Sawyer Schmidt as it improved to 8-9.
Nathan McMahon had a team-high 27 points for the Railroaders (12-3).
Tomah 73, West Salem 57
TOMAH — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Richland Center 86, Viroqua 58
VIROQUA — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 69, Cashton 57
CASHTON — Grant Manke scored a game-high 20 points to help the Cardinals, who are ranked second in Division 5, stay perfect on the season.
Will Reader, Hank Reader and Zane Langrehr were also in double figures for Bangor (17-0, 10-0). Both Readers had 13 points, while Langrehr added 10.
Trevin Freit had 18 points to lead the Eagles (11-6, 7-3).
The Cardinals led 36-29 at the half.
New Lisbon 81, Brookwood 69 (OT)
NEW LISBON, Wis. — Kaden Brandau set the Falcons’ single-game scoring record with 44 points, but Brookwood (4-13, 2-8) was outscored 17-5 in overtime.
Alek Martin (15 points) and Mitchell Klinkner (10 points) were also in double figures for the Falcons.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 38
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Eli King scored a game-high 17 points, including two 3s, as the top-ranked Warriors (20-1, 13-0) cruised to victory.
Noah King hit four triples and finished with 14 points — all of which came in the first half — while Jackson Koepke and Sam Privet added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Caledonia led 64-29 at the half.
Lewiston-Altura 46, La Crescent-Hokah 45
LEWISTON, Minn. — Despite 14 points from Luke Schwartzhoff and 12 from Zach Todd, the Lancers couldn’t hold on to a 24-19 halftime lead and fell to 15-5 (11-2).
Gunnar Reed (17 points) and Collin Bonow (13 points) were in double figures for the Cardinals (18-4, 9-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Aquinas 93, Tomah 15
You have free articles remaining.
TOMAH — The top-ranked Blugolds had four players in double figures, led by Lexi Donarski’s 21 points, as they clinched the conference title outright.
Taylor Theusch had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Macy Donarski finished with 18 points and Courtney Becker added 16 for Aquinas, which has won eight games in a row and improved to 18-1 (10-0).
Lexi Donarski added 10 steals and six assists, while Macy Donarski had six steals and five assists. Becker added six rebounds and four assists.
Lauren Noth and Shani Tiber had four points apiece to pace the Timberwolves (3-16, 0-10).
The Blugolds led 58-10 at the half.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 63, Black River Falls 32
ONALASKA — Grace Manke scored a game-high 18 points and Hannah Matzke added 14 for the Knights, who have won four of their last five games.
Onalaska Luther (12-6, 5-4), which shot 40 percent from the floor and 39 percent from 3, led 34-16 at half.
Makayla Nortman had a team-high 12 points for the Tigers (4-16, 1-8).
West Salem 57, G-E-T 43
GALESVILLE — Ella Jordan scored a game-high 21 points, including three 3s, as the Panthers won their fourth game in a row and improved to 12-7 (6-4).
West Salem, which led 34-22 at the half, also got double-digit points from Marina Thompson, who added 11.
Cassy Schmitz had 14 points to lead the Red Hawks, who lost their fifth straight game and fell to 8-12 (4-6).
Westby 68, Viroqua 23
WESTBY — McKenna Manske hit seven 3s and scored a game-high 23 points for the Norsemen (14-5, 8-2), who are currently second in the conference standings behind Arcadia.
Westby, which has now won three games in a row, also got double-digit points from Grace Hebel (15) and Macy Stellner (12).
Hallie Sherry had eight points to pace the Blackhawks (3-16).
The Norsemen, who hit 12 3s, led 42-10 at the half.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 75, C-FC 43
MELROSE — Emily Herzberg scored a game-high 21 points, 17 of which came in the first half, for the Mustangs, who got 18 points apiece from Calette Lockington and Mesa Byom.
Alexi McRoberts (10 points) was also in double figures for Melrose-Mindoro (18-1, 13-0), which is ranked fourth in Division 4.
The Mustangs, who have now won seven games in a row, made six 3s — two each from Lockington, Byom and Herzberg — and led 48-19 at the half.
Allison Murty scored a team-high 14 points for the Pirates (7-11, 6-6).
Blair-Taylor 68, Independence 37
BLAIR — Lindsay Steien scored a career-high 40 points as the Wildcats won their fifth game in a row and improved to 14-4.
Three Rivers
Fillmore Central 53, Caledonia 42
HARMONY, Minn. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
Onalaska 44, Prairie du Chien 39
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Lexi Miller led all scorers with 11 points as the Hilltoppers, who are ranked seventh in Division 2, won their fourth straight game and improved to 15-4.
Kenzie Miller, Lauren Arenz and Molly Garrity added seven points apiece for Onalaska, which led 21-18 at the half.
Allison Allbee had nine points to lead the Blackhawks (14-5).
Houston 79, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 32
GLENVILLE, Minn. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 13, Viroqua co-op 1
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored six goals in both the first and second periods as they won their 15th straight game and improved to 20-2-1.
Carter Stobb, Jordan Degaetano, Colin Comeau and Hudson Weber all had two goals. Degaetano added two assists, while Stobb and Weber each had one.
Mark Richter and Mason Manglitz each had two assists; Richter also added a goal.
The Onalaska co-op put 42 shots on goal to the Blackhawks’ seven.
The Viroqua co-op fell to 4-15-1.
Aquinas co-op 5, Tomah/Sparta 4
ONALASKA — The Avalanche (4-18-1) scored four goals in the third period to come back and beat Tomah/Sparta (10-12-1).
Lenny Boberg had a hat trick for the Aquinas co-op, which has won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Sam Evenson scored the game-winning goal after Jacob Daily tied things up at 4.
Brodie Ehlinger, Adam Thompson, Evan Long and Garrett Pederson all scored for Tomah/Sparta, which led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 at the end of the second.