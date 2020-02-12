High school sports roundup: Johnny Davis scores 2,000th point, Jordan Davis scores 1,000th point as La Crosse Central wins fourth straight

HUDSON — Johnny Davis eclipsed 2,000 career points and Jordan Davis went over the 1,000-point mark for his career in the Central High School boys basketball team’s 73-46 nonconference win over Hudson on Tuesday night.

Both Davis twins posted double-doubles — Johnny with 32 points and 12 rebounds, and Jordan with 15 points and 13 rebounds — as the Red Raiders won their fourth game in a row and improved to 14-4.

Central, which is ranked second in Division 2 by the Associated Press, shot 47 percent from the floor and led 44-31 at half. The Red Raiders, who led by as many as 28 in the second half, outscored Hudson (11-5) 28-10 in the paint.

Aquinas 63, Arcadia 37

Quinn Miskowski scored a game-high 15 points as the Blugolds snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 6-11.

Chris Wilson joined Miskowski in double figures with 10 points, while Will Skemp and Gavin Wetzel added nine and eight points, respectively, for Aquinas. Skemp hit three 3-pointers for his nine points.

Chandler Sonsalla and Carson Pehler had eight points apiece for the Raiders (1-16).

The Blugolds led 31-18 at the half.