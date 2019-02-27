ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School girls basketball team won its 18th straight game and kept its season alive on Wednesday by beating Dover-Eyota 55-44 in an MSHSL Section 1AA quarterfinal at Rochester Mayo Civic Arena.
Katie Tornstrom made two of her team’s eight 3-pointers and scored 16 points as the second-seeded Warriors improved to 22-4.
Caledonia outscored Dover-Eyota (18-9) by five points in each half and also received 14 points and two 3-pointers from senior Heidi Bolduan and nine points from eighth-grader Ava Privet.
The Warriors earned a semifinal matchup against Rochester Lourdes (20-7) on Saturday. That game tips off at 1:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Auditorium. Third-seeded Lourdes beat sixth-seeded Stewartville 55-38 on Wednesday.
Caledonia, which hasn’t lost since Dec. 18, beat Rochester Lourdes 70-58 on Jan. 26. Kaitlin Conniff, who had eight points against D-E, scored 29 in the victory over Lourdes.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WIAA regional
quarterfinal
Division 3
G-E-T 75, Nekoosa 47
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (13-10) advanced to the semifinal round by taking care of the Papermakers (3-19).
Ben Thompson scored 16 points, Grant Beirne 15 and Sawyer Schmidt 10 for G-E-T, which won its second straight game and has seven victories in its last 10.