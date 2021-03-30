High school sports roundup: Kline reaches 1,000 digs for unbeaten Holmen

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Holmen High School volleyball team kept piling up its victories, and junior Ellie Kline reached a milestone against Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.

The Vikings beat the Old Abes 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24 to improve to 8-0, and Kline had 20 digs to reach the 1,000 mark for her career.

Junior Marissa Pederson and junior Kassie Mueller added 18 digs apiece to strengthen the Holmen defense, while Pederson led the way with 17 assists.

Senior Sydney Jahr had 12 kills and sophomore Kyla Christnovich seven to lead the Vikings at the net. Christnovich also had eight blocks, Jahr four blocks and Mueller three aces for the Vikings.

Sparta 3, Superior 2

SPARTA — Sparta fought off a late run by Superior and won 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 28-30, 16-14 to improve its record to 7-2.

Senior Kelsey Baker had 20 assists to go with 18 digs and 10 kills for Sparta, which also received 19 assists, 18 digs and eight kills from sophomore Abby Schell. Senior Callie Ziebell had a team-high 11 kills, senior Maka Simao 40 digs and sophomore Macey Oswald 22 digs for Sparta.

