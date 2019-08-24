The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team won a pair of duals at the La Crosse Country Club on Friday, beating Eau Claire North 6-1 and Menomonie 5-2.
The Knights improved to 7-1-1, and the No. 1 doubles team of Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl won twice to improve their record to 7-0. The No. 3 doubles team of Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson is 8-1 after winning twice in straight sets.
Sarah Hoffe is 7-2 at No. 1 singles, and Cassie Warren is 7-2 at No. 2 singles after winning twice each.
Central 5, Portage 2
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Central 2
Ruby Blacke was a double winner for the Red Raiders by posting a straight-set win at No. 2 singles against Wisconsin Rapids and teaming up with Maddie Masewicz to win at No. 2 doubles against Portage.