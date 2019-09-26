LA CRESCENT — The La Crescent High School boys soccer team is a Three Rivers Conference champion for the third year in a row after blanking St. Charles 3-0 on Thursday.
The Lancers (9-1-1, 7-0-1) won their second straight game and won by shutout for the ninth time.
Senior Isaac Petersen, junior Andy Lopez and sophomore Joey Schreier scored for La Crescent, which held a 2-0 halftime lead. Petersen's goal is his 27th of the season and 98th of his career.
Petersen scored in the 38th minute, Schreier in the 39th and Lopez in the 63rd.
Mitch Dryden stopped three shots for his ninth shutout this fall and the 26rd of his career.
Nonconference
Tomah 3, Reedsburg 2
TOMAH — The Timberwolves scored a trio of goals in the first half and held on to defeat Reedsburg.
Eric Erdman opened up the game with a goal in the 14th minute, which was followed by goals in the 27th and 35th minute from Tucker Francis and Isaiah Nick, respectively.
Zach Jorgenson was busy in Tomah’s goal with a total of 15 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
MVC
Aquinas 3, Tomah 0
Senior Lexi Donarski posted double-figure stats from the front and back row for Aquinas as it posted a 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 win over Tomah (3-4).
Donarski led the Blugolds’ (8-0) hitters with 10 kills and filled in the back with 15 digs. Tori Nolte led the team with 21 digs, and Taylor Theusch set up the hitters with 28 assists.
Tomah was led by 15 digs from Lily Redcloud, eight kills from Lauren Noth and nine assists from Ella Plueger.
Coulee
Westby 3, G-E-T 0
WESTBY — The Norsemen (14-13, 4-3) pulled out a 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 win against G-E-T (3-4) at home.
Bethany Roethel led Westby’s front line with 11 kills, and Ella Johnson helped out the hitters with 15 assists. Macy Stellner (12) finished with 12 digs.
The Red Hawks were led by five kills and four digs from Cassy Schmitz, and Ciera Gunderson and Jordan Hein had four digs apiece. Hein (12) also had 12 assists.
Arcadia 3, Black River Falls 0
ARCADIA — Arcadia (6-1) ended things in three and handed Black River Falls a 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 defeat.
Makayla Nortman led The Tigers (5-13, 1-6) with 10 kills, and Madison Eberhardt contributed 12 assists to the offense. Bailey Backaus led the defense with 14 digs.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 3, Brookwood 0
BANGOR — Bangor finished ahead of Brookwood with a 25-14, 25-16, 26-24 three-set victory. Meg Miedema led the Cardinals with 15 digs, and Aliyah Langrehr kept the offense together with 10 assists.
Cashton 4, New Lisbon 1
NEW LISBON, Wis. — Katelyn Schmitz had 16 assists and seven kills for Cashton as it defeated New Lisbon 25-27, 25-18, 25-10, 25-21.
Adelynn Hyatt led the Eagles with 15 kills, and Hailey Huntzicker followed with 12.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 3, Southland 0
You have free articles remaining.
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers came back after a first-set loss to defeat Southland 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24, but no other information was reported.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0
MELROSE — The Mustangs (16-6, 5-0) dealt Lincoln a three-set 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 loss to remain undefeated in the Dairyland.
Senior Emily Herzberg led the winning efforts with 17 kills, and senior Mesa Byom added 10. Senior Calette Lockington was busy in the front row and finished with 30 assists.
Blair-Taylor 4, Whitehall 1
BLAIR — The Wildcats took home a four-set 25-13, 25-20, 16-25, 25-19 win over Whitehall.
Marlee Nehring recorded 21 assists for Blair-Taylor, and Anicka Nehring had 11 digs. Lauren Kidd led the team with seven kills as Carly Nelson, Abby Thompson and Kaelyn Lejcher all finished with six apiece.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
Durand Invitational
DURAND, Wis. — Mercedes Romo helped push Arcadia to a second-place finish with a time of 20 minutes, 33.8 seconds to finish third overall. Arcadia (99) only trailed Durand (42) in the 15-team field. Melrose-Mindoro (264) finished 10th and Blair-Taylor (284) finished in 12th.
Tegan Michalak (Arcadia, 22:00.1) came in seventh, and teammate Kianna Suchla (22:14.3) followed in eighth. Caeli McMahon (Melrose-Mindoro, 22:16.6) took ninth.
The Arcadia boys (237) finished ninth, Blair-Taylor (277) came in 12th and Melrose-Mindoro (456) finished in 17th.
Jose Monroy (Arcadia, 17:34.1) finished third overall as Blair-Taylor’s Anton Seller (18:00) finished in sixth.
St. Charles Invitational — The La Crescent boys cross country team finished second with 56 points thanks a four top-10 finishes.
Jake Boudreau (17:51.9) led the way with a fourth place finish as Thomas Lechnir (18:05.2), Cody Kowalski (18:15.4) and Camdan Nolop (18:24.8) followed in sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
The La Crescent girls (93) finished fourth and were led by a ninth-place finish from Lydia Rosendahl (22:0.1) as Katy Steffes (22:16.3) took 11th and Autumn Rabe (22:25.4) 12th.
St. Charles Invitational
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — La Crescent's boys were second and its girls fourth.
Senior Jake Boudreau led the Lancers with a fourth-place finish and time of 17:51.9. Senior Thomas Lechnir (sixth, 18:05.2), sophomore Cody Kowalski (seventh, 18:15.4) and senior Camdan Nolop (eighth, 18:24.8) also finished in the top eight as the team ran to a score of 56 and finished 10 points behind Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson.
La Crescent's girls had a team score of 93 and were led by sophomore Lydia Rosendahl (ninth, 22:00.1), senior Katy Steffes (11th, 22:16.3) and freshman Autumn Rabe (12th, 22:25.4).
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Central 4, Holmen 3
HOLMEN — The Red Raiders edged past Holmen in a match that was resumed after a rain delay on Tuesday.
Sophie Hannum and Maggie Hannum won the No. 1 doubles match with a 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory over Holmen’s Rayna Baumgarn and Cindra Vang. The Red Raiders also took home the No. 2 doubles match as Ruby Blake and Maddie Masewicz defeated Haley Radtke and Chloe Lichucki 6-0, 6-2.
Natalie Stitt earned a No. 1 singles victory for the Vikings with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Kayla Holman, and teammate Delaney Gelder won at No. 2 singles with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Rachel Jones.
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 5, Holmen 2
HOLMEN — The Knights (20-3-1) swept the doubles matches against Holmen to earn a nonconference victory.
Luther’s Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl (23-1) went 6-1, 6-2 against Rayna Baumgarn and Cindra Vang to win at No. 1 doubles. Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson (20-6) earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles for the Knights.
Holmen’s Natalie Stitt won at No. 1 singles by defeating Sarah Hoffe 6-4, 7-5.