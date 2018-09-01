PINE ISLAND, Minn. — The La Crescent High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 2-1 win over Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Saturday.
After having its first game called off due to bad weather, the Lancers (1-0) were eager to start and recorded two first-half goals to build a comfortable lead.
After Isaac Petersen nearly netted the first goal 8 seconds into the game, the junior connected with the net in the 10th minute with an assist from Ryan Loeffler to put the Lancers on the board. Four minutes later, Petersen met the goal again after receiving an assists from Sam Shimshak.
GIRLS SOCCER
La Crescent 11,
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (3-0) entered the second half with an 8-0 lead as they shut out PIZM (0-3) at home.
Amanda Iverson was busy for La Crescent as she recorded a hat trick while adding on four assists. Cali Esser and Mya Hermann each contributed with two goals apiece as Megan Bubbers chipped in with two assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Verona Invitational
VERONA, Wis. — The Aquinas boys emerged victorious in an eight-team Division 3 field.
The Blugolds were led by a seventh-place finish from Peter Glodosky and an eighth-place finish from Andrew Skemp. The two finished just 1 second apart, with Glodosky crossing the finish line in 18 minutes, 11 seconds followed by Skemp at 18:12. Ethan Gregg and Zachary DeGroot, who finished in 13th and 14th, respectively, both finished with a time of 18:34.
The Aquinas girls placed fourth out of seven teams. Karlie Meyer (21:57) led the way with a seventh-place finished followed by Katie Joslyn (23:20) in 15th, Angela Ellis (23:53) in 18th, Lilly Gyllander (24:43) in 26th and Shelby Thicke (24:47) in 27th.
Darlington Invitational
DARLINGTON, Wis. —The Cashton girls placed fourth in the 14-team field and were powered by a a sixth-place finish from junior Gracey Mlsna.
Mlsna finished in 22:04.9, and teammate Emma Schlesner (23:30) came in next for the Eagles in 21st place.
Prairie du Chien finished seventh with two top-10 finished in Meg Katzung (21:40.2, fourth) and Amber Huser (22:23.6, 10th).
The Cashton boys finished seventh out of 18 teams. Sophomore Jarrett Carpenter crossed the finish line eighth after running for 19:19.6. Rian Gronemus (20:29.2) came in a minute later to finish in 28th.
Prairie du Chien was 17th and led by sophomore Spencer Dehart (22:48.7) in 73rd.
Marshfield Columbus Invitational
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Greta Trapp finished third out of 90 runners to help boost Logan to a third-place finish in the 12-team field.
Trapp crossed the finish line in 21:09.7 as Maggie Keiper (20:18.5) of Whitefish Bay won the race. The Rangers also received top-10 performances from Marlie Voigt (21:46.5, fifth) and Brooke Thurman (21:54.2, sixth).
The West Salem girls came in fourth and were led by Kylie Wright (22:22.5) in 12th.
On the boys side, West Salem was eighth out of 17 teams. The Panthers’ top finisher was Brady Niemeier (19:10) who finished 44th.