LA CRESCENT — The La Crescent High School boys soccer team scored the first three goals, and that was enough to hold off Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3-2 in an MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal at Earl Seaton Field on Saturday.
The second-seeded Lancers (14-1-1) won their seventh straight game and advanced to a semifinal matchup against third-seeded Rochester Lourdes (11-5-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Earl Seaton Field.
La Crescent received first-half goals from Andy Lopez and Isaac Petersen before Lopez scored again early in the second half. Joey Schreier assisted on both goals by Lopez, and Sam Crosby was credited with the assist on Petersen’s.
Mitch Dryden had seven saves for the Lancers, whose only loss of the season came to Lourdes. The Eagles beat La Crescent 2-0 in Rochester, Minn., on Sept. 21.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gerald Holte Invitational
ARCADIA — West Salem High School junior Charlie McKinney won the championship with a time of 10 minutes, 24.1 on the shorter-than-normal course. The Panthers took first in the large school competition with a team score of 41 and three top-10 finishes.
Carson Mooney (West Salem, 10:57.6) finished sixth and Brady Niemeier (West Salem, 11:08.4) came in eighth. Central (43) finished in second thanks to a third place finish from Westley Barnhart (10:35.4) and fourth place finish from Preston Graul (10:47.2). Holmen (47) came in third, powered by a second place finish from Cameron LaMere (10:28.8).
Arcadia (119) finished fourth, and G-E-T (155) came in fifth. Brookwood (74) won the small school competition with Charly Guzman (fourth, 11:05.9) leading the way. Bangor (114) came in fourth.
The Central girls (45) won the large school competition behind a strong first-place finish from freshman Katie Christensen (12:37.3) and third-place finish from Jenna Hutschenreut (13:03.5). Holmen (49) came in second with Taylor Bembnister (13:20.4) leading the way. Arcadia (66) — which was led by Mercedes Romo (second, 13:01.6) — followed in third and West Salem (78) took fourth.
Brookwood (49) won the small school competition and was led by Shelly Powell (second, 12:44.4) and Katie Gruen (fourth, 13:01.5). Melrose-Mindoro (131) took fourth and Blair-Taylor (142) finished fifth.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Kickapoo Invitational
VIOLA, Wis. — Cashton won three games to finish first.
The Eagles started with a 25-15, 20-25, 15-7 win against De Soto and followed up with a 25-13, 25-11 game against Weston. The day ended with a 25-20, 25-16 sweep over Kickapoo.
Adelynn Hyatt finished the day with a combined 20 kills, and Katelyn Schmitz tallied 19 assists and nine kills. Braylee Hyatt had 17 assists and five kills.