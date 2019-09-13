{{featured_button_text}}

LA CRESCENT — The La Crescent High School boys soccer team knows how to score a few goals, and then some, against any opponent that comes its way.

The Lancers shot down Caledonia 12-0 on Friday evening at home in a game that showcased scoring from eight players. Jaden Einerwold got La Crescent started with a goal in the first minute with an Isaac Petersen assist. Six minutes later, Andy Lopez made it a 2-0 game that turned into 3-0 two minutes later thanks to a goal from Joey Schreier. Lopez scored again in the 11th minute and Schreier scored another in the 27th. Shortly after, La Crescent entered halftime with a 7-0 lead.

Lopez recorded one goal in the second half to make it a hat trick. Payton Rodeberg had two goals in the second half, and Petersen finished the game with three assists. Lopez tacked on an additional two assists as did Sam Wilson.

Mitch Dryden had a quiet day in goal for the Lancers, finishing with just three saves for the shutout.

MVC

Holmen 3, Logan 0

The Vikings (4-0-1, 4-0-3) shut out Logan on the road.

Three players found the net for Holmen, and Jackson Lutz was in goal with two saves.

Baraboo Invitational

Waunakee 4, Onalaska 1

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Hilltoppers were tied at one for the first 60 minutes against Waunakee but fell behind in the final 30 minutes.

Everett Jones had the lone goal for Onalaska.

Tags

